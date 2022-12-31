One of the most skilled figures of all time, Cena has proved to be a rapper, actor, and WWE sensation. While the 45-year-old superstar has always been in the public eye, we bet there are certain interesting things you didn't know about him. Below you will find a list of the Top 11 lesser-known facts about the WWE Wrestler John Cena. All you need to do is scroll on!

John Cena has been one of the biggest names associated with WWE. After all, the wrestling superstar has managed to earn the World Champion title 16 times. The man has been the face of WWE for a significant part of his career and still makes several special appearances. The last time, Cena was seen in a WWE match was during the WWE Wrestlemania 36. He famously faced The Fiend, Bray Wyatt at the Firefly Fun House match. However, he had to miss out on Wrestlemania 37, because of his Hollywood commitments. As of now, the legendary WWE star is an integral part of two of the biggest Hollywood franchises namely, Fast and Furious , and The Suicide Squad.

1. John Cena’s full name is John Felix Anthony Cena

Famously known as John Cena, the wrestling superstar’s full name is John Felix Anthony Cena.

2. John Cena started body-building at the mere age of 12

You’d be surprised to know that John Cena has been body-building since he was 12 years old. In fact, the man has been recognized for being one of the most muscular guys who have an attractive physique. He has an impeccable weightlifting regime but John’s interest in weightlifting began way back when he was just a teenage boy, he confessed when he appeared on The Tonight Show.

3. Cena was a skinny boy who got bullied in school

John Cena has gone ahead and shared on record that as a teenager he was a skinny boy who used to get beaten up in school. This is when he decided he wanted to get bigger. For his 12th Christmas present, Cena actually demanded a weightlifting bench. In just three years, John actually achieved a big muscular body. As a matter of fact, Cena was mentioned as the“Best Body” in his school’s senior yearbook.

4. John Cena owns over 20 luxury cars

John Cena loves cars. As of now, he owns around 20 cars that include several custom-made cars. Apart from those, he owns a few Corvettes and Chevrolets. Not just that, the superstar even owns Ferrari and a Lamborghini. Not too long ago, he even came up with his own automobile show titled John Cena: Auto Geek. The show featured him as he discussed his envy-worthy car collection.

5. John Cena has actually had to live in his car

The car connoisseur today has actually had to live in his car. Cena went on record and shared that when he moved to California after his college, he was pretty sure he wanted a career in bodybuilding, however, the man just had $500. Later, he worked at the Venice Beach Gold’s Gym store, he only earned $6 per hour. It was then he decided he would live in his car to save some money. He shared, “I was struggling, but I wasn’t ever sad. I was in the place where fitness had become famous, and I actually loved what I did.”

6. John Cena has written a number of children’s books

This might come as a surprise for WWE fans, that John Cena has even written a few books for children. Cena famously says, “Its okay to be different. And its okay to be you.” In order to share this message he created a special book series for kids. He actually created a beloved monster truck character called Elbow Grease. Elbow Grease is interestingly described as a not-so-perfect character who is always honest with himself.

Cena has gone on record and shared, “Elbow Grease’s strength is gumption and the ability to just focus and work hard on the task ahead. These concepts have been transformative in my life, from my childhood up to now, and it’s so important to me to pass the positivity on and help our youngest generation see that right mindset is key to achievement,”

7. John Cena’s superstition before every match

Every sportsperson has a weird superstition, no one else really understands. Similarly, John Cena, one of the biggest WWE Superstars has a habit of knocking on wood and actually shaking the opponent’s hand and wishing him “Good luck. Be safe. Have fun.”

8. Tic Tacs help him calm his nerves

John Cena has went ahead and confirmed that “I always eat Tic Tacs before the match, starting about three hours [before the match]. I consume probably five boxes of Tic Tacs on a daily basis before a performance.” He added, “The ring is 20 by 20 feet, and you’re with a group of guys, so you always want to try to smell your best.”

9. Just like the fans, John Cena loves his WWE rivalry “The Rock”

John Cena has had a decade-long career and there is nothing fans loved more than his rivalry with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It turns, out just like the fans, Cena also claims The Rock is his favorite rival. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he shared, “He tends to bring out the best in everyone. That’s why I admire him so much. Whether I personally like him or not is irrelevant. He brings out the best in everyone.”

10. Cena holds a special record of granting over 650 Make-A-Wishes

John Cena may be one of the biggest fighters of all time but the man believes in giving back to the community. His notable contributions include his input to the Make-A-Wish Foundation which works on granting wishes to critically sick children who are between the age group of 2.5 and 18 years old. As of now, Cena has managed to contribute to fulfilling more than 650 wishes which is definitely a record. After all, he is the foundation’s highest-requested celebrity.

11. John Cena speaks fluent Mandarin

John Cena is not only fluent in Mandarin but has managed to take WWE to the Asian market. The man has particularly chosen to learn their culture and language. In fact, he has even managed to impress fans with his fluent Mandarin at press conferences.

About John Cena

John Felix Anthony Cena professionally known as John Cena is one of the most popular professional wrestlers. Not just that, he has successfully tried his luck in the field of acting and rapping as well. He is a 16-time world champion and has even managed to win the WWE Championship over 13 times which is a record. He also won World Heavyweight Championship thrice and has won the WWE United States Champion 5 times. Other titles won by him twice include WWE Tag Team Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and Royal Rumble, winner. Apart from these, he has had a successful acting and rap career as well.