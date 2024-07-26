SDCC 2024: Key Highlights From Transformers One Panel Ft. Voice Cast Members Chris Hemsworth And Brian Tyree Henry

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 provided an exciting glimpse of the upcoming animated film Transformers One. At the Hall H panel, fans heard from cast members Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, as per ComicBook. Here's a rundown of the panel's key highlights, including new footage and behind-the-scenes details.

Exclusive footage and sizzle reel

The panel began with a sizzle reel showcasing the cinematic history of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The video highlighted their longstanding rivalry and concluded with a look at how their dynamic began. Fans were treated to three exclusive clips from the film:

1. Icon 5000 Race: The first clip featured the Iacon 5000, Cybertron's equivalent of the Olympics. D-16 and Orion Pax, representing miners, enter the race despite initial reservations. Their participation inspires the audience, and they narrowly win a top-three finish after a series of challenges.

2. Transformation Cogs: In the second clip, Optimus Prime and Megatron receive their transformation cogs from Alpha Trion, who is voiced by Laurence Fishburne. The video showed these cogs and showed the characters' early struggles to master their new abilities.

3. Confrontation with Starscream: The third clip featured a tense encounter with Starscream, who was voiced by Steve Buscemi. The gang is apprehended and interrogated, setting up a dramatic showdown in which Megatron asserts his power, alarming Optimus Prime.

Insights from the cast and crew

Chris Hemsworth expressed his enthusiasm for the project, recalling his fondness for Transformers toys as a child. “I loved the nostalgia around the franchise,” Hemsworth said. He also praised the opportunity to create something unique with the character of Optimus Prime rather than imitate established portrayals.

Brian Tyree Henry shared his childhood fascination with the Transformers universe, particularly his admiration for Ratchet and Megatron. “Losing a friend is one of the worst heartbreaks because they’re like family,” Henry explained. He also stated that he and Hemsworth prepared for their roles by watching each other's scenes, which improved their performances.

Bumblebee's voice actor, Keegan-Michael Key, expressed excitement about delving into the character's origins. “There’s a lot of levity, and there are lots of deep, heartfelt moments,” Key said. He also said that it is important to give Bumblebee a more vocal presence than other media.

Director Josh Cooley shared his inspiration for the film, revealing that the original Transformers cartoon caught his interest in animation. He was eager to learn how D-16 and Orion Pax went from friends to enemies. Cooley stated that Hasbro provided him with a comprehensive Transformers history, which he used to develop the film's story.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura joked that the origin story would have cost $500 million in live-action. He confirmed that the film would be solely about the robots, with no human characters. Di Bonaventura praised Cooley for adding emotional depth to the story.

Transformers One will be released exclusively in theaters on September 20, 2024. This is the first animated film in the Transformers franchise since 1986's The Transformers: The Movie. It is set billions of years before the live-action films and centres on the early relationship between Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) and D-16 (Megatron).

