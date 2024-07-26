Inside Out 2 Breaks Another Record; Pixar Sequel Goes Past Frozen 2 to Become the Biggest Animated Movie Ever

A recent report from Variety reveals that Inside Out 2 has achieved a remarkable milestone in animated film history. As of July 24, the Pixar sequel has earned an impressive $1.46 billion in global box office revenue, surpassing Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. This achievement came just six weeks after the film's release on June 14.

Inside Out 2 joins an exclusive group of eleven animated films that have surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office. The sequel's success underscores Pixar's continued appeal and storytelling prowess, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

Inside Out 2's phenomenal success

The outstanding revenue haul of Inside Out 2 not only cements its place in animation history, but also indicates its wide popularity and favorable reaction among audiences. Pixar's ability to create fascinating storylines that appeal to a wide range of audiences has yet again proven to be a successful formula in the competitive world of animated filmmaking.

The most recent box office triumph occurred just a few weeks after Inside Out 2 overtook Dune: Part Two on July 1 to become the biggest movie of 2024. Inside Out 2 also made history by being the first movie to earn more than $1 billion since Barbie's July 2023 theatrical debut.

The phenomenal success of Inside Out 2 also follows Pixar's underwhelming box office results in recent years with their flicks. Both Pixar's 2022 original picture Lightyear, which is based on Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story series, and its 2023 original feature Elemental had dismal box office results, which forced the animation company to reconsider its current approach.

Pixar's strategic insights and future projects

In a July 11 interview with Time, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, acknowledged the studio's potential misjudgment regarding audience familiarity with elements like the history of toys in the original Toy Story film. He noted that such intricate details might be too subtle for the average viewer to fully grasp.

Regarding the potential success of an Inside Out sequel, Docter suggested that Pixar might need to reassess its traditional strategy of relying on substantial investments to drive growth, especially if the film does not perform well at the box office. He indicated openness to exploring new approaches and making adjustments, even if it involves some trial and error.

Inside Out 2 continues the story of 13-year-old Riley as she navigates the early stages of adolescence with the help of her familiar emotions—Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger—along with some new ones. The film features returning voice talents Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger, while Ayo Edebiri voices Envy and Maya Hawke voices a new emotion, Anxiety.

Looking ahead, Pixar's upcoming projects include the original film Elio, slated for release in 2025, and Toy Story 5, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

