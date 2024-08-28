Transformers Screenwriter Roberto Orci Faces Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Allegations From Wife Adele Heather Taylor

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Roberto Orci, the producer of The Proposal (2009), and Star Trek and Transformers film series' screenwriter, has been accused in a lawsuit filed on Monday of violently assaulting and sexually abusing his wife Adele Heather Taylor on several occasions.

According to several reports, Taylor asserts that Orci was aggressive and so alcoholic that he was verbally offensive and physically abusive towards her, as per Variety. There were days when she had bruises on her body from him beating her.

In May 2022, she noted, Orci had threatened to sexually assault her. She claimed that Orci pulled her into their garden, where he forcibly held her down and abused her.

A report by Variety states that in a previous instance, in June she said, he assaulted her sexually and mocked her in the process. The allegations further described an incident in April 2020 when Taylor was arrested on charges of domestic abuse for assaulting Orci who called the police on her. Orci subsequently posted bail for her.

Taylor left Orci shortly after what she described as a vicious assault orchestrated by him in December 2022. She alleged that she was able to obtain a recording of the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen writer threatening violence while also boasting that owing to her prior arrest no one would believe her if she ever decided to report him.

After that, Orci applied for a restraining order against Taylor and commenced divorce proceedings.

In June, Orci launched an action against Taylor in which he claimed that she had assaulted him on several occasions including taser and pepper spray assaults. In his employment discrimination lawsuit, Orci accepted facts regarding his alcoholic tendencies, multiple overdoses with subsequent hospitalization, and attendance in several rehabilitation programs. He then claimed The Blacklist actress victimized him by being the one who supported him as he spiraled downward, to swindle him into giving her valuable possessions.

Adele Heather Taylor’s claim that initiated the countersuit raised the issue of trust which led the parties to agree to put all but equal division, most of their property to family trust. She argued that Roberto Orci breached the said agreement ever since and also failed to give support to her monetarily.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

