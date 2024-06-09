'Tremendously Grateful': Jessica Alba Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Daughter Honor's 16th Birthday

Celebrating a child’s milestone birthday is a big moment for any parent, and for Jessica Alba, this was no exception. Recently, the actress and businesswoman experienced one of those special moments. Her eldest daughter, Honor turned 16 and Alba’s excitement was palpable.

Alba took to her Instagram to share a beautiful video and message for her eldest child. It’s not just Honor turning 16 but it’s also a special day for a woman who became a mother 16 years ago. Let’s take a closer look at the video and the touching message Alba has for her baby.

Jessica’s emotional tribute for Honor

Jessica Alba is known for her roles in Fantastic Four and as the founder of The Honest Company. She poured her heart out in an Instagram post celebrating Honor’s 16th birthday. Alba shared a montage of photos and videos of Honor over the years. Along with the heartwarming video, her long message wish captured the attention too.

She began, “My sweet 16-year-old Honor ❤️🥹 I’m crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom.” Alba praised Honor’s wise and sweet nature, noting how she only allows those she trusts closest to her. She even highlighted some of the special qualities that make Honor unique.

Alba is the proudest mum ever

Alba thinks her beautiful, quiet, and healing energy are some of her special qualities. Also, the ability to help others without getting sucked into drama makes her incredible. Honor is a person who is trusted by many. The Honest Company founder believes Honor is the shoulder that so many count on.

Advertisement

Alba expressed immense pride in Honor for always choosing what feels right over what feels cool. She also likes that Honor prioritizes her mental wellness, and has the quest to pursue her dreams unapologetically. “You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship. You chose me to be your mama baby girl -it has been the greatest gift my angel,” Alba added.

Cash’s touching message for Alba

Along with mommy, it’s a big day for daddy too. Cash Warren, 45 also celebrated Honor’s birthday with a beautiful Instagram post. He shared a carousel of pictures, including a selfie with Honor, and two individual pics of her. Warren began by acknowledging how Honor has been preparing for this moment for years.

“Honor, you’ve spent the last 5,840 days getting ready for this moment. You’ve put in 140,160 hours of practice. You’re beyond prepared for 16. You’re going to eat this year up! Leave no crumbs,” he wrote. Warren even praised Honor’s strong foundation built on empathy. He believes that because of her qualities, she can handle anything.

Advertisement

Honor has 2 younger siblings

As Honor steps into her 16th year, both parents expressed their excitement for her future. Cash jokingly mentioned that her birthday marks the end of him being the primary Uber driver of the house. Yeah, because she is 16 now so she can drive.

In addition to Honor, Jessica and Cash have two more children, a daughter Haven who is 12 years old, and a son Hayes who is 6. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s love story began on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four. Alba was starring as Sue Storm and Cash was working as an assistant director in the film. After dating for 4 years they married in 2008, just before Honor was born.

The family often shares glimpses of their life together and shows the happy and beautiful moments.

ALSO READ: Meet Jessica Alba's Kids: Everything To Know About Honor, Haven, And Hayes