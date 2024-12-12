Two Hotel Workers Charged In Liam Payne’s Death; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Two hotel workers have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne. According to a new report by Rolling Stone, an Argentinian judge has charged the workers, as stated in newly released documents.

The court filings reveal that the two individuals charged are employees of CasaSur Palermo. The first is the hotel manager, while the second is the head receptionist, who had called 911 during the incident on October 16, when Liam Payne reportedly caused a disturbance on the premises.

For those unaware, the One Direction star suffered a fatal fall from the third-story balcony in Buenos Aires.

Currently, it remains unclear what specific charges the hotel staff members face. However, the report indicates that the judge has, for now, notified the manager and receptionist of the charges and identified them as suspects, summoning them for questioning.

This comes amid the ongoing investigation by local authorities, who are examining the events that led to Liam Payne’s death.

The filing, as reported by Billboard, states, “Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement.”

Previously, three individuals were charged in connection with the case. Two hotel employees are accused of supplying Payne with drugs, while a friend faces charges of abandonment of a person followed by death. All three were detained by the police in November.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that these five individuals will face the courts, and after interrogations, the judge will determine whether they should be further prosecuted or removed from the case.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, following multiple traumas. A toxicology report revealed that the singer had several substances in his system at the time.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Flies Down To Argentina To Be There For THIS Former One Direction Member; Gets Spotted Interacting With Fans