The Bear Recap: All Plotlines To Remember Before Season 3 Release

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for The Bear series.

There are a couple of things to remember before reuniting with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of the Bear team on June 27, 2024. A mix of drama and comedy, The Bear took the audience by surprise in 2022 with its main setting that is rarely seen on TV: a restaurant kitchen. In its first season, the Bear won various awards, leading to its renewal for a second, third, and fourth season.

After closing The Beef at the end of season 1, Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of the team set out to open a new restaurant. Carmy and his team faced plenty of challenges and obstacles as they rushed to open the restaurant in just three months, as part of a deal with Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt). Before the Bear season 3 begins, there are some key things to remember, because they will be addressed one way or another in the upcoming episodes.

1. Sugar kept her pregnancy a secret from her mother

Adding a new member to the Berzatto family is on the horizon. Although Natalie a.k.a. Sugar (Abby Elliott) tried to keep her pregnancy a secret for as long as she could, Carmy and the rest of the restaurant's crew eventually found out about it. Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), Sugar and Carmy's mother, did not know about Sugar's pregnancy and did not learn it from her. 'Fishes', The Bear's most chaotic episode, introduced Donna and showed her toxic relationship with her children.

Advertisement

Donna has a substance use disorder, which has adversely affected her relationship with Carmy and Sugar. She was invited to family and friends night at the restaurant but decided not to go, but Sugar's husband, Pete (Chris Witaske), saw her and came out to speak with her. Sugar had not told Donna about her pregnancy when Pete mentioned it, leaving Donna shocked. There is a possibility that Donna will return to The Bear season 3 when Sugar gives birth, which can either heal or worsen their relationship.

2. A tragedy is about to strike Marcus' family

As for Marcus, The Bear season 2's finale hinted at a major family tragedy. While Marcus is at work, he is watched over by a nurse who is caring for Marcus' mom, who is terminally ill. Family and friends’ night at the restaurant, however, demanded the full attention, time, and effort of the entire crew, and he had no time to check his phone. Following the night's events, Marcus receives a package from Luca with a gift, but this heartwarming moment is quickly ruined by the camera showing Marcus' phone.

Advertisement

Several missed calls from Marcus' mom's nurse point to a tragic outcome: Marcus' mom's death. As a result, Marcus may not be able to fully focus on his role as patissier at the restaurant, potentially causing problems and tension with the rest of the team, especially Carmy. It could also bring Marcus and Sydney closer since Sydney's mother passed away when she was a child, so she can empathize with him.

3. Sydney Has Questioned How Much She Can Trust Carmy As A Business Partner

When Sydney and Carmy decided to open the restaurant, they discovered they were a powerful team and became partners. At the beginning of The Bear season 2, Carmy and Sydney decided to visit different restaurants to get ideas for the menu, but Carmy bailed on her to go with Claire (Molly Gordon). One old friend of Sydney's in the business gave her a valuable piece of advice that stuck with her for the rest of the season. Sydney still visited various restaurants and got advice from her old friends.

Advertisement

Though Sydney trusts Carmy, he is too distracted throughout the entire season, making her question their partnership. Even though they were on good terms at the end of season 2 and Sydney seemed to fully trust Carmy once more, this advice could still come back to haunt her as the restaurant gains more popularity.

4. Every employee at the restaurant has a specific role to play

In season 2, major changes were made to the concept of a brigade in the kitchen that had worked well in season 1. Carmy has now become the owner and executive chef, Sydney is the chef de cuisine, Richie is the general manager and sous chef, Tina has become the sous chef, Marcus has become the patissier after showing talent and passion for baking and desserts, and Ebra and Sweeps are the party leaders.

Additionally, Sydney hired more chefs, but they had to fire one of them as he disappeared during family and friends night (when they needed him most) and Marcus found him smoking crack behind the restaurant. Carmy and the crew are likely to continue working well under this hierarchy, but it remains to be seen if season 3 will bring any changes or additions.

5. After Many Obstacles, The Bear Finally Opened

Advertisement

At the end of season 2, The Bear - the restaurant - finally opened after a chaotic three months. As the team prepared the restaurant, Carmy, Sydney, Sugar, Richie, and the rest of the team faced a variety of obstacles - from mold to denied permits to a broken handle on the fridge's door - but it was all worth it.

Despite the chaos in the kitchen, one chef being fired for taking drugs outside the restaurant, Carmy getting trapped in the refrigerator, and more, The Bear's soft opening was a success, and they were already fully booked for two weeks.

In The Bear season 3, Carmy and the team will face new challenges, primarily that they must increase reservations to stay profitable, and surely, more opportunities and issues will arise. Season 3 will focus on the kitchen, which will make the show more intimate but also chaotic and entertaining.

ALSO READ: 'I'm Too Poor to Understand This': Fans Left Confused With Kim Kardashian's New Outfit