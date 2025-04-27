Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pack On the PDA at Football Match Amid Her Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni

Blake Livley’s name has dominated numerous times, especially since the start of this year, because of her legal drama with Justin Baldoni. But now, she has become a topic of discussion because she was spotted with her husband as they were packing on the PDA on Saturday.

As per the Daily Mail, Lively was seen with Reynolds as they cheered with excitement when his football team, Wrexham AFC, won promotion for the third time in three seasons. After the win, Blake was seen excitedly jumping into the air. She watched it with her hubby and the co-owner of the team, Rob McElhenny, according to the report.

Advertisement

This achievement by the team means that they have been promoted from League One to the Championship. The Green Lantern actor was reportedly seen pouring pints for fans before the game at the stadium in Wales.

The couple also posted while they captured selfies before the game started, per the publication. The Shallows star and her beau stepped foot in Wales from the United States on Friday. She shared a selfie on Instagram stories with Reynolds caption that read, “Let's go boys”, and tagged the team's Instagram page.

Reynolds reposted that picture and wrote, “LET’S GO JETLAG (never going to sleep).” The actress posed for selfies and signed autographs ahead of the game. Blake was reportedly wearing a grey blazer and a red and blue checkered shirt with the team’s badge stitched on it, inside the blazer. She donned the look with blue jeans.

This comes amid the Age of Adaline star's legal feud with her It Ends with US co-star Baldoni, who also directed the film. The actress reportedly sued him for sexual harassment in December 2024.

Advertisement

Jane the Virgin star, who denies the allegations, has filed a USD 400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against her, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, per the outlet.

ALSO READ: Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Engaged? Model Steps Out Wearing Ring on That Finger For Her Birthday Bash