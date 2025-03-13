Was Jason Issacs’ N-de Scene In The White Lotus Season 3 Real or Fake? Sam Nivola Reveals Actor's 'Proud' Moment

Episode 4 of The White Lotus season 3 gave us many head-turning moments and made the audience’s anticipation even more heightened to find out what happens next on the show. Now, reflecting on one particular scene from the episode—which was a nude moment that involved Jason Isaacs-- Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook spoke about it.

During a conversation with TV Insider (published on March 11), it was revealed that the above-mentioned scene was actually fake and prosthetics were utilized for the same.

To give the readers some context in case they missed the episode, in a scene where Isaac’s character Timothy Ratliff, who was sitting in a robe, talking to his family, leaned back at one point, which exposed his private part.

Nivola, who plays the role of Lochlan Ratfliff, told the publication, “That wasn’t his real penis,” adding, “It was a prosthetic.” Hook, who plays Piper Ratliff, shared that it was very hilarious and that Isaacs was thrilled to do that. She added that according to her, the actor “took pride in the prosthetic. He gave that guy a nice shot.” Nivola shared, “He’s like, ‘It’s my fake d**k scene today!’”

This was not the first time this beloved HBO show has included a nude scene. In the previous seasons, nude scenes by Steve Zahn and Theo James were included in the venture.

As far as the latest season of The White Lotus goes, the show's cast also includes Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Amilee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goddins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Freidel, Shalini Peiris, Lisa, and many others.

The audience can expect to catch a new episode of HBO’s The White Lotus on Max on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.