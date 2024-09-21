Was Lainey Wilson Spit On During Her Performance? Singer Claims She ‘Kept Rolling’ Amidst Nasty Incident

Lainey Wilson has opened up about one of the terrible incidents that took place with her during one of the concerts she had performed at. During her appearance on the Taste of Country Nights podcast, the singer recalled getting spit on during her performance.

She revealed that while she wanted to step down to know who carried out such a nasty stunt, Wilson claimed that she went on to perform without taking an action as such.

In conversation with the podcast host, the Heart Like A Truck crooner elaborated on the incident by stating, "Last year, when we were on our headlining tour, when we were just on a club tour, somebody spit on me, on stage.” She further added, "I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was, but I didn't. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling."

Moreover, the Grammy-winning musician shared how she reacted to the situation. While she stated that she is able to laugh about the incident, now she felt disgusted at the time it happened.

Wilson revealed, "First of all.” She added, "I was like, 'Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?' But also, there's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly."

ALSO READ: 'A Sense Of Hopefulness': Lainey Wilson Reflects On Her Journey To Country Stardom

Furthermore, the Watermelon Moonshine singer added to her previous statements that she saw it coming. "It was like I made eye contact with the spit, and then it just, like, landed on me, and I'm just like, 'I got a heart like a truck.'"

Advertisement

Wilson isn’t the first artist to have experienced a disgusting event. Previously, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Adele and Harry Styles, too, faced things being thrown at them.

In one of the previous performances too, the musician faced a wardrobe malfunction as her pants split. Later at the event, the singer had let go of the incident in a joke after changing into another outfit. "Y'all just about got a real show. A real show!"

On the other hand, Wilson shared a post on her Instagram account revealing to have opened a bar at the Broadway. Sharing a picture of herself, the musician wrote in the caption, “I’ve had a dream of opening my own bar on Broadway for years and last night we got to celebrate making that dream a reality. I’ve always said that if I ever had my own place, it would be called Bell Bottoms Up and I would bring a bit of Louisiana to Nashville.”

Advertisement

The musician inaugurated the bar on September 18.

ALSO READ: ‘I Dealt With..’: Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Overcoming 'Mean Girls' Growing Up