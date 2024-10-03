Was Lana Del Rey’s Husband Jeremy Dufrene Tracked With Drones After Their Wedding? Singer Responds

Lana Del Rey’s life has always been a subject of intrigue among her fans! However, her recent out-of-the-blue wedding to wildlife tour guide Jeremy Dufrene piqued their curiosity so much that some resorted to flying drones outside her window to learn more about her mysterious partner.

After their wedding concluded on September 26 in an intimate backyard ceremony in Louisiana, the newlyweds were spotted enjoying some quality time in a video captured through drones and shared by the fans on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker commented on the post, elaborating on the scenario.

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote. Lana didn’t hesitate to name-drop the paparazzi couple. She called out Michelle Champagne and Kruesch — renowned New Orleans paparazzi for switching vehicles and following her and her family into remote parts of the country.

Del Rey whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, added that if they hadn’t been that invasive, she would have felt “a lot safer.” After venting her frustration, she gushed about her husband in the follow-up comment. “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she added.

Although the West Coast singer’s wedding was a surprising event, she has been romantically linked with Dufrene since August. Moreover, they’ve known each other since 2019 and have crossed paths several times. The dating speculation surfaced when a TikTok video of the couple holding hands went viral.

Del Rey seemingly denied the speculation but was spotted with her beau again in September in the Big Apple, making the relationship official. Soon enough she officially said yes to Dufrene and obtained a marriage license.

According to a source close to the couple, Dufrene is unlike anyone the singer-songwriter met in the Entertainment Industry. He’s an amazing person who’s attractive and charismatic in a Southern sense. “A true gentleman, and he treats Lana exceptionally well,” the source added.

