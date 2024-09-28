Where Did Lana Del Rey And Jeremy Dufrene's Wedding Take Place? All We Know About The 'Relaxed' And Intimate Ceremony

Lana Del Rey reportedly married tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in a close-knit ceremony on September 26, three days after the duo obtained a permit to tie the knot from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana. The wedding and the reception, per a People source, took place in the same bayou where Dufrene operates his boat tours.

The publication’s source justified the couple’s preferred venue for exchanging vows, stating: “This is where they first met. It’s a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed, and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story.”

Photos published by the Daily Mail show the singer wearing a white gown with a ruffle neckline and her hair adorned with a light blue ribbon. Dufrene, meanwhile, was dressed in a dark suit for the occasion.

According to the British publication, Del Rey appeared to have been walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, with a flower bouquet in her hand. In other photos published by the outlet, the wedding location can be seen adorned with numerous white tents and chairs, with guests in their best outfits scattered across.

The Say Yes to Heaven singer has known Dufrene since at least 2019, when she supposedly took one of his boat rides. The singer shared a picture on her Facebook at the time, writing, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.”

People’s source told the publication that the duo met several years ago but only reconnected in 2023.

The source elaborated that Del Rey and Dufrene have had a whirlwind kind of romance and that her now husband is very distinct from the guys she usually meets in her circle of business. The tipster described Dufrene as “charming and charismatic,” who is very much a gentleman and treats Lana well.

Though Del Rey seemingly called Dufrene her guy on social media as early as May 2024, things only became unofficially official earlier this month when she took him as her plus-one to Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios boss Lee Foster in NYC. The pair were joined by other celebrity guests, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Karlie Kloss, Linda Evangelista, and more.

