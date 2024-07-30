Was Stevie Nicks Hospitalized Amidst Postponement Of Concert? Find Out As Musician Reveals About Her Health Conditions

Stevie Nicks revealed the details about her health scare, which led to the rescheduling of her London concert. The musician shared with the audience that she was diagnosed with a weird infection. According to Deadline's reports, Nicks said she was staying at one of the fabulous castles in Glasgow before heading for the concert. She suddenly felt unwell and had to take the call to postpone her performance before stepping up on the stage. The singer was set to perform on July 9; instead, the rescheduled concert was held on July 24.

Nicks claimed that after feeling uneasy, she was rushed to the hospital at 2 in the morning by her assistant and a butler who was present for the Dreams crooner.

Stevie Nicks shares insights into her health scare

While addressing the crowd at her concert in Glasgow, Stevie Nicks revealed that an ambulance was called in for her at 2 in the morning after feeling sick in the room. Describing her experience, the musician revealed, "We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days."

She added, "I finally just looked at my assistant—it was like two in the morning—and I said, 'I think we need to go to emergency room.' She looked at me, and I said, 'I'm not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.'"

"And so our butler—this wonderful man—throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital," Nicks continued. The singer revealed that for the whole tour, she had been fighting disease to get back on the stage and was determined to be amongst the crowd.

Announcement made ahead of rescheduling Stevie Nicks’ concert

Following Stevie Nicks’ deteriorating health conditions in early July, OVO Hydro, where the singer was scheduled to perform, released a post on their X account.

The post read, "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow on July 6 and Manchester on July 9 have been postponed.”

On the work front, Stevie Nicks is set to perform in Grand Rapids on September 24.

