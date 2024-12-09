'We Are Getting In The Pressure Cooker': Brandan Fraser Opens Up About Playing Dwight D Eisenhower In Upcoming Movie

Brendan Fraser's epic comeback has made us realize what we were missing onscreen. Throughout his career, the Academy Award-winning star has delivered many praiseworthy performances, including in The Mummy, The Whale, and more.

The actor is also expected to wow us as Dwight D. Eisenhower in the highly anticipated upcoming project, Pressure, which also stars Andrew Scott.

The upcoming venture is a historical drama, according to Wikipedia. Fraser discussed preparing for his role in Pressure with Deadline. He shared, “To play Eisenhower? Well, take a deep breath first, make sure that you listen to all books on tape and read all the books, and then, of course, forget it all because it’s not a history lesson that we are giving here.”

Fraser further expressed, “We are getting in the pressure cooker of the circumstances, and we’re getting into the thick of what the conversations were and how important it was to get it right.”

Apart from the School Ties star and Fleabag actor, the project also stars Damian Lewis, Kerry Condon, and Chris Messina. The venture is helmed by Anthony Maras.

Fraser’s work in The Whale, which also earned him an Academy Award, was appreciated by a global audience. The 2022 release truly made his fans nostalgic, with many people on the internet sharing how much they missed seeing him in films.

The Whale also starred Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton, Sathya Sridharan, and many more.

While speaking with Deadline, Brendan Fraser reflected on the impact his professional life has had since his Oscar win. The actor confessed that he is still “pinching” himself. He shared his thoughts about believing that things would never change.

He spoke about the astonishing feeling of being recognized by people on the street, even now, because he never really moved past the feeling of being told, “Fraser, get back in the dish pit – you’ve got work to do.”

For the unversed, Fraser will also appear in Searchlight’s upcoming Japanese comedy venture, Rental Family.

