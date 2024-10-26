'We Need Leaders Who...': Leonardo DiCaprio Endorses Kamala Harris With Special Focus On Climate Crisis Issue

Leonardo DiCaprio recently opened up about what he seeks in the next leader of the USA and whom he would like to endorse. Expressing his views on the internet, the Don't Look Up actor talked in favor of Kamala Harris while also explaining his decision.

In an Instagram video that was shared by DiCaprio, 49, he addressed all of his followers and accused former US president Donald Trump of "denying the facts" related to climate change.

In the footage, The Revenant actor was even seen highlighting the recent environmental scare, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, addressing them as a huge proof of the growing climate crisis.

The star further noted that the current Vice President of the USA, Harris, has previously helped lead significant climate actions in the country amid this growing concern, which is why he is endorsing her in the upcoming elections.

As DiCaprio impressed a lot of his online followers through his words in the clip, he even had an intriguing caption attached to it.

Calling Kamala Harris a leader who is "equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet," the Killers of the Flower Moon actor also went on to add that under the leadership of Harris, the country would be able to achieve “ambitious goals on climate policy,” ultimately helping the country grow further and move forward.

DiCaprio has joined the long list of great names from the Hollywood film industry, such as Michael Keaton as well as George Clooney.

The Knox Goes Away actor recently addressed his followers on social media, stating that if they plan to support Trump and join hands with big names such as Elon Musk, the middle class of the country would land in big trouble.

Keaton then also stressed on points that Trump and Musk are not the people who have something in common with the people of the USA, also stating, “They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros.”

Stating that Trump does not have respect for his voters and alleging that he thinks the people are dumb, the star from American Assasin showed his strong support for Kamala Harris from western Pennsylvania.

Besides these great actors, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, as well as Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Lance Bass, Lil Nas X, and a few more have all been supporting Harris in the upcoming elections.

