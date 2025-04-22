Weapons Teaser: Children Vanish in Midst of Night in Zach Cregger’s Upcoming Horror Film; WATCH

The teaser of the upcoming horror film, Weapons, has been dropped by Warner Bros. Studios. Previously, the makers of the movie had released snippets of the cinematic piece at the CinemaCon event. The movie is hailed by Zach Cregger as a follow-up to the Barbarian movie. The newly released teaser is completely different from the one previously presented at the event.

Advertisement

As per the first preview uploaded, the children have been vanishing in the midst of the dark. The clip starts with a kid leaving his home mysteriously, leaving his parents worried over what could have happened.

As the teaser progresses, a voice-over says, “Mr. Graff, I can understand your passion, and I don’t mind having these conversations with you, because God forbid, if it was my child, I’d be demanding answers too,” as the camera pans across the children’s room.

Another actor’s voice is heard in the preview. They claim, “Those kids walked out of the homes. No one pulled them out. No one forced them.” Following the dialogues, freaky images appear on the screens, where the kids are racing around in their pajamas.

The movie was previously set to hit the screens during MLK week, but instead, the studios preponed it to release in August 2025.

Advertisement

As for the creator, Zach Cregger, he described Weapons as being “intriguing and unpredictable, with a nice helping of batshit insane” during his appearance at CinemaCon.

Meanwhile, in the teaser that dropped at the event earlier, the audience witnessed a group of parents at the PTA setup asking for answers as to where their kids had disappeared. While Josh Brolin’s character yells to know about the children, Julia Garner wakes up in the middle of the night, and as she takes a stroll in the classroom, she finds the spooky versions of the kids on their desks.

Weapons is to be released in theaters on August 8.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Resident Evil films ranked by earnings; Check out how the USD 1 billion franchise stacks up