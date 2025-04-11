Jillian Lauren, Wife of Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Aimed Gun at Police Before Attempted Murder Arrest; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Jillian Lauren-Shriner, who is the wife of Scott Shriner, the bassist of Weezer, is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge. The news comes as the female accused had fired at an officer, as per police. The horrifying event was reported on Thursday, April 10, which was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

As per PEOPLE, the female accused, who is also an author, fired her weapon at an officer during an incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 8.

As per the LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish, “Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers.”

The spokesperson then went on to add that Jillian Lauren-Shriner was subsequently booked for the attempted murder of a peace officer. The outlet then even reported an audio in which an officer can be heard telling dispatchers about the lady having a gun in her hand.

"Female suspect's going to be wanted for ADW [assault with a deadly weapon] on the PO [police officer]," another officer was reportedly heard in the audio, in which an officer was even asking for a response for a "female suspect, gunshot victim."

Describing the suspect, the officer was heard saying she was wearing a long gray sleeved shirt and black pants while holding a gun.

Jillian Lauren-Shriner’s arrest comes after an incident that had occurred two days earlier, in which police were looking for three suspects in a hit-and-run accident.

Reports suggest that the suspect had fled to her residential Eagle Rock neighborhood. However, while looking for them the police came across “a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun."

While Lauren-Shriner was not involved in the hit-and-run case the officers are now taking strict action against her as she was ordered to drop her weapon and yet she didn’t, following which the police had to shoot her in the shoulder.

The author was released on a USD 1 million bond.

