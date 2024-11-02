'We'll See What Happens': When Nina Dobrev's Now-Fiancé Hinted at a Possible Proposal Before Their Recent Engagement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's enchanting engagement in late October is still fresh in our minds, prompting us to revisit a moment from earlier this year when they were simply boyfriend and girlfriend, and the record-breaking Olympian was subtly planning to propose to the TVD star.

In an earlier conversation with People at the Oasis Celsius Vibe House, White hinted at the potential for an engagement, saying, “We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure. But you never know. We’ll see what happens.”

Well, we now know how their dating phase ends and a promise of forever commences, as details have fully emerged from White and Dobrev’s engagement affair a few days ago.

The couple is engaged after four years of being head over heels in love. Both White and Dobrev shared photos from what looked like a very elaborate proposal executed by the former, apparently after two failed attempts.

The former athlete told Vogue following their engagement that he planned to propose this past summer; however, after Nina injured her knee while riding a bike and had to undergo rehab, he thought it wasn’t the best time for him to get down on his perfectly fine pair of knees.

Then, he considered doing it in November during a trip to Cape Town; however, he decided otherwise because their friends wouldn’t stop speculating. He reportedly wanted his proposal to be a rather pearl-clutching experience for Dobrev.

And as they say, the third time is the charm.

White decided to propose in NYC, but Nina was feeling a bit under the weather and was reluctant to commit to any outing with him. So, he had to essentially trick her into arriving at the venue by pranking her with a fake dinner date with Anna Wintour.

“He made the invite look so legitimate,” Nina told Vogue, explaining that she was “in a panic that Anna’s waiting” for her. When she arrived, she found her boyfriend under an arch of flowers. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him.”

But then she obviously said yes, later taking to her Instagram to flaunt the bling on her ring finger.

The Hollywood stalwart and the ice prodigy first crossed paths at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards when he presented The Vampire Diaries cast with the trophy for Choice Show in the sci-fi fiction category. At that time, Dobrev was dating her co-star Ian Somerhalder.

Per People, the twosome reconnected in 2019 at an event in Florida. Each of them gave presentations at the event and went out to eat after wrapping up their respective appearances. The duo also ended up celebrating New Year’s Eve together that year, with the world only learning about their rendezvous on NYE 2020 when Dobrev commemorated the most tumultuous year of all our lives by posting a throwback selfie.

Well, four years down the line, we get to sit back and wait for the duo to exchange wedding vows.

