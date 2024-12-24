What Can Fans Expect From Avatar 3? Find Out As Zoe Saldana Drops Hints Over Storyline Of The Upcoming Installment

Zoe Saldana has shared a major update on the upcoming film of the Avatar franchise. The actress claimed that the third installment of the movie series is set to take its fans on an emotional ride with Sully’s “journey of acceptance.”

In conversation with Deadline, the actress, who will be honored with the Derek Malcolm prize at London’s Critics’ Circle, shared that the character’s separation from its family in the previous movie will carry out a great deal of sadness in the upcoming films.

While speaking with the media outlet, the actress shared, "The way that we left the Sully family, they’re mourning heavily the loss of their child.”

She further added, “So I do believe that that will carry out a great deal in the third installment of Avatar. Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptance, of accepting who they are and what they must be for each other and how they’re going to push forward to keep their family safe.”

Saldana, who plays the role of Neytiri in the movie, went on to praise the director’s vision for the franchise after the first two movies went on to be declared blockbusters on the box office.

Speaking highly of the filmmaker, James Cameron, Saldana said, “I love the fact that in the core of this entire saga is a beautiful love story, and I love that Jim really wrote that for them. But it’s not going to be easy. They’re not always going to meet eye to eye, and I just hope that they keep each other safe. That’s my hope for them.”

Moreover, the actress shared that the upcoming film could heavily revolve around the story of Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, the latest Avatar film broke multiple records at the box office by earning $2.32 billion worldwide. Saldana will reprise her role of Neytiri in the third film, alongside Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Britain Dalton, and Sam Worthington.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a 2025 release. The previous two films of the franchise are available to stream on Hotstar.

