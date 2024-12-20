Zoe Saldana to Receive THIS Honorary Award At London Critics’ Circle; Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Reacts

Zoe Saldana is set to be honored with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the Critics' Circle in London. She becomes only the second person to receive this prestigious award, following Colman Domingo. This accolade is named after the late 91-year-old film critic, who sadly passed away in 2023.

Saldana has been making her space in the industry by being the top name among the award nominations. The Avatar actress recently surprised the audience with her role of Rita Mora in the critically acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

Following the announcement of being honored at the event, the actress released a statement to show gratitude to her fans and the organization. Saldana stated, “I’m honoured and thrilled to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation from the London Film Critics’ Circle, a group I greatly admire and respect.”

She further added, “This has been a wonderful year for film with so many striking and indelible roles for women. To have had the opportunity to work in this industry for twenty-five years has been a privilege and to perform the role of Rita in Emilia Pérez has been the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The star from Guardians of the Galaxy is currently at the forefront of nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming London Critics’ Circle Awards.

Meanwhile, Saldana’s career in the Hollywood industry consists of multiple hit performances, including Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. Moreover, she has also managed to hit it out of the park by taking the producer's chair. Some of the acclaimed shows that the actress came on board to fund include Special Ops: Lioness and The Absence of Eden.

Heaping praises on the actress’ career, the Chairperson of London’s Critics’ Circle, Rich Cline, said, “Critics have long been fans of Zoe Saldaña’s ground-breaking work.”

He continued to state, “From her astonishingly nuanced turns in genre pieces like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to her pioneering role producing complex female narratives. And in Emilia Pérez, she wowed us with a beautifully compelling, full-bodied performance from the heart.”

Previously, Zoe Saldana went on to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film, Emilia Perez, alongside Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Selena Gomez.

