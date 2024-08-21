What Do Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Kids Feel About Their Divorce? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Bennifer fans were surely shocked when the news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce got out as the songstress reportedly filed for it on August 20 (Tuesday). Now, the insiders have revealed what their children think about it.

As per Page Six, a source close to this situation opened up to the publication about the feelings of Affleck’s kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel who he shares with ex-Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s children, Max and Emme who she shares with ex- Mark Anthony, on the situation.

The insider stated, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers,” adding, “Everybody is ready to move on.” As per the publication, the couple's kids have spent time with one another at shopping malls, amusement parks, and on vacation after their parents got together in 2021.

Previously insiders revealed to the publication that she was sad about how her and Argo actor’s split would have affected their children. The sources added that she was aware they were going to “blend families.” The insider continued that the singer had not accepted fully that it was done.

As per the publication, the singer filed for the divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court without a lawyer. The singer has listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. The date she filed for divorce (August 20) may or may not have been intentional as this marks the second wedding anniversary of their second wedding ceremony.

They married on the Gone Girl actor’s Georgia property on August 20, 2022. They eloped initially in Las Vegas in July 2022.

As per TMZ, in the filings, she has waived off the spousal support and asked the judge to deny the spousal support for the other party as well. She also did not talk about any document that mentioned if they had any prenup signed before getting married in the filing. In this case, money and assets can potentially be at play in the proceedings.

The rumors about this pair’s trouble in paradise had been circulating for months. Many online discussed this topic over and over. This step by the singer has shocked everyone as amid the speculation, she and her kids have reportedly spent time with Affleck and along with Garner and their children on different occasions.

