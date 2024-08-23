What is Ben Affleck's Net Worth in 2024 as Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce? Find Out Here

Ben Affleck, with a net worth of $150 million, is a prominent American actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. He became famous for Good Will Hunting, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and he also won Best Picture for Argo. Over his career, he has earned hundreds of millions, including $15 million for Paycheck.

His major paydays include $300,000 for the Good Will Hunting screenplay, $6 million for Reindeer Games, $10 million each for Changing Lanes and The Sum of All Fears, and $11.5 million for Daredevil and $12.5 million for Gigli.

In 2023, Ben Affleck starred in a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, earning $10 million. The ad, which he co-created and directed through his company, Artists Equity, generated over 7 billion media impressions and led to record sales for the company.

Born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, Ben is the son of schoolteacher Chris and aspiring playwright Tim. The family moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts, when Ben was three and later settled in Cambridge, where his parents divorced. His younger brother Casey Affleck was born in Falmouth.

Ben's family was deeply involved in the arts in Cambridge. Ben and his brother frequently attended theater performances and interacted with people in the industry. His mother, a friend of a local casting agent, arranged auditions for them but encouraged Ben to pursue teaching rather than acting.

At eight, Ben met Matt Damon, who was two years older. They quickly became close friends and remained lifelong friends.

Ben Affleck began his acting career at seven with a local film. He appeared in PBS shows Voyage of the Mimi and Second Voyage of the Mimi, and later in Wanted: A Perfect Man and Hands of a Stranger.

After graduating from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in 1990, he took small roles in movies like Daddy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and School Ties, often playing bullies or jocks. He also starred in Dazed and Confused.

Affleck’s breakthrough came with Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and starred in with Matt Damon. The screenplay, initially a Harvard assignment, was expanded and received critical acclaim when released in 1997, making them both stars.

Childhood friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a bank account for auditions and co-founded Pearl Street Films in 1998. They later created LivePlanet, known for Project Greenlight, and now run Artists Equity.

Affleck frequently collaborated with Kevin Smith, starting with Mallrats. His career soared with Good Will Hunting, followed by hits like Armageddon and Shakespeare in Love. He later portrayed Batman and starred in The Way Back and Air.

Affleck’s personal life includes a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, a marriage to Jennifer Garner, and their 2018 divorce. He has struggled with alcoholism but continues treatment.

In real estate, he sold a $17.55 million Pacific Palisades home for $32 million in 2018 and later bought a $19 million mansion, which he sold for $30 million. In 2023, he bought a $61 million Beverly Hills mansion and, amid rumors of a split, purchased a $20.5 million Palisades home in July 2024.

