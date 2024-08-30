What Was the Cause of RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring's Death? Source Reveals Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

The death of Josh Waring who is the son of Lauri Peterson has been officially reported. As reported by TMZ, the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department ascertained that this was not a murder but an accident where Waring had overdosed on fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine, amidst other drugs that are employed through Injectable routes for the treatment of schizophrenia.

In an Instagram post, Lauri Peterson, who appeared on the television show Real House Wives of Orange County, revealed the sad news that Waring died on 31st March 2022 at the age of 35 years. Peterson said or rather lamented over the death of her son which occurred on a Sunday which was also celebrated as Easter.

The post included a montage of images capturing Waring in various homely settings from his younger years, with his daughter Kennady, and from Peterson's wedding in 2007. Peterson reflected on the profound pain that accompanies such a loss, noting the challenges Waring faced throughout his adult life and how those difficulties had ultimately become insurmountable.

Waring's daughter, Kennady, was a source of joy for him, and Peterson mentioned how much Waring loved watching her grow. Kennady was born in 2012, and in 2015, Peterson and her husband adopted her after Waring and his wife began to struggle. In her post, Peterson wrote, "My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last, sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom."

She added, "Thank you to all the people who have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance use disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life."

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2015, Peterson said she was thankful for the people who acknowledged that Waring had carried the burden of substance use disorder and expressed gratitude for the positive changes they made in his life.

In response to Peterson’s tribute, many took the opportunity to express themselves, offering assistance and sharing their own experiences. One commenter shared that in April 2016, she lost her two sons to fentanyl and expressed understanding of Peterson’s profound loss.

