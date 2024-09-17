What Were The First Words Christopher Reeve's Kids Said After Seeing Their Dad Paralyzed Post Accident? Find Out Amid Super/Man Release

Christopher Reeve's kids, Will Reeve, Matthew Reeve, and Alexandra Reeve recently opened up about the time they met their father for the first time after his tragic accident. Meanwhile, the kids have also shed light on what conversation they had with the late legend during their first visit to the hospital.

The children of Christopher Reeve recently shared the details while talking to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America. Alexandra, 40 recalled how her stepmother Dana Reeve prepared all the three kids to meet their father for the first time after his horrible accident.

Alexandra recalled Dana "walked us down and she said, 'It's gonna look really scary, but he's still there. Just talk to him. Ignore everything else. Just talk to him.' "

The daughter further explained that Dana also told the kids that they could hold their father's hand, however, Alxendara also stated that the hand of the actor had machines all over it. Adding to her words, Matthew, 44 stated, "As far as I remember my first words were just, 'I love you. We're here.' "

Recalling the time, Will Reeve, the now ABC news anchor stated that his mother Dana put every effort to make sure that he was not scared of Christopher following the accident, for which she “made sure that I was involved as was reasonable."

Will Reeve further added that his mother asked him to be around Christopher always, and also help him lift his legs, touch him, and have conversations with him.

As he explained about the stretching he helped his father with, Will Reeve stressed that exercises such as lifting the legs are important for someone who has had a spinal cord injury.

It was on May 27, 1995, that the Superman legend met with an accident during an equestrian competition. The late actor was thrown from his horse, landing his body on his head, eventually leading to a severe spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Christopher Reeve passed away in 2004 at the age of 52. His wife Dana Reeve passed away just 17 months later, following a battle with lung cancer. She was 44. Will, Matthew, and Alexandra appeared on Good Morning America ahead of the release of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui and will release in selected theaters on September 21, 2024.

