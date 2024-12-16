'What Will Be Left?’: Lisa Kudrow Shares Her View Over AI After Robert Zemeckis’s Film Here

Following the utter fame that Robert Zemeckis's film Here garnered, Lisa Kudrow has now opened up about the threat that artificial intelligence can have upon the Hollywood industry.

Here is a feature that takes the audience through a multi-generational tale, with the physical appearance of its actor being tweaked by AI.

Talking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kudrow went on to criticize how the film had used digital de-aging, having the cast go through several periods.

Expressing her concerns, the Friends actress mentioned that the filmmakers actually shot a scene and then “look at the playback of them as younger, and it’s ready for them to see.”

Adding to her worried words, Kudrow then also stated that the film had endorsed AI heavily while also spreading a wave of panic.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s going to ruin everything,’ but what will be left? Forget actors; what about up-and-coming actors? They’ll just be licensing and recycling,” Lisa Kudrow added.

The actress then also questioned what would be left for human beings, asking whether people would get to work in the future.

“How can it possibly be enough?” the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress stated.

Previously, even Tom Hanks, who stars in the film Here, also addressed the technological advancements, stating that he could pitch a series of movies, starring himself in them, that would have an even older version of himself.

Advertisement

Through the use of AI or deepfake technology, anyone today can “recreate themselves at any age,” Hanks mentioned.

Here is another grand collaboration of Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks after some amazing generational movies such as Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and more.

The film talks about multiple families and their sweet place, where all of them live, taking the audience through generations. The feature is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

ALSO READ: 'A Surrealistic Thing': Tom Hanks Says 'Some Version' Of His And Robin Wright's Forrest Gump Characters Are In Their New Film