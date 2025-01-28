When Hope Calls Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Where to Watch and More

When Hope Calls is returning to the TV screens again. With its season 2 part 2, the series will be finally winning hearts again of its die-hard followers. Per reports, the series, which happens to be a spinoff of the Hallmark channel’s When Calls the Heart, will premiere its remaining half of the second season on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

You can watch the new episodes, on Great American Family. Moreover, if you are a Pure Flix subscriber, the episode will be available to you a bit earlier. You can stream the second part of the second of When Hope Calls on April 3, 2025.

Moreover, reports suggest that the series will directly pick up from where it had left in its previous outing.

The latest part of When Hope Calls will begin a new chapter and have faith-driven storytelling with charming characters. The series will again draw viewers back with family-friendly drama and romantic developments.

This time, When Hope Calls will continue to show the journey of Lillian Walsh and also depict her community. Be ready to witness a story set in Western Canada that too in the beautiful era of the 1910s. This series is a compelling mixture of heartfulness, drama, romance as well as struggles that a normal person from a small town, faces in daily life.

For those who do not know, the spinoff series draws its inspiration from Janette Oke’s faith-based novels.

Talking about the cast, season 2 part 2 will introduce new characters as well as returning faces. Morgan Kohan will be seen reprising her role as Lillian Walsh, while Ryan James Hatanaka will continue to play the character of Mountie Gabriel.

For those who loved the role of Jocelyn Hudon, she won't be a part of the series as her Grace Bennett was shown to leave for London.

