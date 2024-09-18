Where Is Sean Diddy Combs Held? All We Know About Rapper's Current Whereabouts Amid His Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In recent days a lot has been heard that involves Sean Diddy Combs and the felonies that he had committed. Meanwhile, a number of his followers, who have always appreciated his tracks were eager to know where was the rapper being held. If you happen to be one of them, the I’ll Be Missing You artist is currently being held in a federal prison that has seen a number of famous faces before, the Metropolitan Detention Center.

For those who are intrigued to know more, the facility is situated in Brooklyn and is famous for unpleasant conditions, notorious culture, and sometimes brutal and fatal fate, met by its inmates.

While the Rapper who got us tracks such as It’s All About the Benjamins is being held without bail, the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn has become his temporary home, a prison where even celebrities like R. Kelly were held.

Besides Diddy Combs and Kelly, in recent years, the facility, MDC Brooklyn had even held other big names such as Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, Allison Mac as well as Ghislaine Maxwell.

As detailed in a few reports, the Metropolitan Detention Center has a horrific surrounding, and without any surprise has a huge difference when compared with Sean Diddy Combs’ Miami and L.A. mansion, and the lifestyle he previously followed.

Moreover, the MDC Brooklyn has also been called out by the federal judges for its alleged inhumane conditions inside the facility.

As per a report by TMZ, in the month of June this year, an inmate was even murdered in the aforementioned facility. While all the conditions already make it a place with an unfavorable atmosphere, its food is again something on which someone can hardly survive.

Per the above-stated outlet, MDC's meal plan includes a dinner that has got turkey roast or tofu, served with rice, boiled potatoes, beets, and whole wheat bread.

Well, talking about the Can't Nobody Hold Me Down artist, he usually enjoys cheese platters, duck, steak, organic veggies, shrimp, as well as salmon, crab, and more.

Cassie Ventura had accused Sean Diddy Combs of rape, sex trafficking, as well as domestic violence in a November 2023 lawsuit. Shockingly, Ventura’s lawsuit only helped others who had accused the Been Around the World artist of sexually assaulting them.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, 2024.

The rapper was reportedly charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation engaged in prostitution, a day after his arrest, as per a federal indictment.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

