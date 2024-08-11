'Whether He Knows It Or Not': Maren Morris Opens Up About Having Son Hayes By Her Side Amid Divorce And Coming Out

Maren Morris, a popular singer and songwriter is having quite a year. From filing for divorce with her ex-husband, Ryan Hurd in January to coming out as bisexual two months back - she has gone on an emotional rollercoaster ride. However, amid all of these, The Middle singer shared how her song, Hayes has been by her side.

Maren shares Hayes Andrew, the four-year-old son with her ex-husband, Ryan. In a recent interview with the PEOPLE ahead of her new EP Intermission, Morris talked about her bond with her son and how his unwavering dedication towards her helped her to go through every situation.

The proud mom explained how Hayes is dealing with the changes in her life. She said, he definitely brought her through a lot of this year “whether he knows it or not. I doubt he does, but I just want to be a good mom to him." Sharing how her divorce might have affected her son, Maren Morris said, "I feel like there are so many emotions when you have a child with somebody and the relationship doesn't pan out and you just have to put on a brave face, and a consistent face for your baby. I think he's gone through a lot and there's. I'm sure, a lot of confusion because he's so little.”

Along with it, Morris shared that she believes she and Ryan Hurd have done a great job in parenting him correctly. She even talked about how being on the road for her RSVP Redux tour bonded her with her son even more. Maren shared that Hayes loves to be on the road. She feels like they are little partners in crime and they are going on this bus journey forever. The singer said, “It just makes me so happy when he's out and the fact that he loves it out here so much."

When talking about her music, Maren Morris accepted that the song, Because, Of Course, is a love letter to her son Hayes and she wrote it about him. She explained, "It's obviously my promise to him: Every love like that, especially a mother's should be unconditional, but I like that when people listen to the song, it could be taken as a romantic song, but I didn't write it about that. It was just about love itself."

Well, for the little 4-year-old boy it’s a lot to take in. But it seems he has been dealing with these changes maturely. Maren Morris in June also came out about being bisexual. Since then, her life has been in the spotlight. But she is moving forward with confidence and bravery.

