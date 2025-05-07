Which Was Charlie Cox’s Least Favorite Daredevil: Born Again Episode and Why? Find Out As Actor Says ‘One Episode We Didn’t…’

Charlie Cox single-handedly helmed the Netflix superhero outings back in the day. The actor has now also gained prominence for his role as a vigilante and blind lawyer in Daredevil: Born Again.

Meanwhile, the star recently spoke about his least favorite episode from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

In an intriguing conversation with The Playlist, Charlie Cox stated that the series’ 5th episode was the one he was not into. “I dunno if this is of interest, but I will say this amongst all of this, there was one episode we didn’t change at all.”

He then went on to add that the episode was filmed in the bank and was actually a part of the original shoot.

“We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original [draft], and just for my money, I wasn’t into it,” Charlie explained.

In case you don't know, the episode is called With Interest, where the audience gets to see the father of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

It was where Charlie Cox figures out a bank robbery using his hearing power. In an attempt to save the civilians and disarm the robbers, he risks his life.

Daredevil: Born Again has already been renewed for a second season following its globally loved outings.

The series stars Charlie Cox as the head, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as the Kingpin.

The two are joined by Netflix series’ castmates Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, as well as Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. The biggest surprise that the fans enjoyed was having Jon Bernthal's The Punisher in the series.

New castmates include Margarita Levieva, late Kamar de los Reyes, Michael Gandolfini, Clark Johnson, and others.

