Met Gala 2025: Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger Reunite Following White Lotus Season 3 Success

At the 2025 Met Gala, The White Lotus Season 3 co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger reunited on the red carpet, marking a notable moment for fans of the acclaimed HBO series.

Wood made her Met Gala debut in a custom asymmetrical black suit-gown by London designer Priya Ahluwalia, complemented by Cartier jewelry, HUE tights, Bombas socks, and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Schwarzenegger, a Met Gala veteran, donned a navy and yellow Balmain zoot suit-inspired ensemble.

Advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger shared that he invited Aimee Lou Wood to attend the event with him. Wanting to ease the nerves of the big night, Schwarzenegger told Variety, “We met up, I went to her hotel and we showed up together. It’s great.”

Their appearance coincides with the success of The White Lotus Season 3, which premiered on February 16, 2025, and became the most-watched season of the series. The premiere attracted 2.4 million viewers, a 57% increase over Season 2's debut, and the finale reached 6.2 million viewers, setting a new series record.

Wood's portrayal of Chelsea, a free-spirited character, was a transformative experience for the actress. In an interview with ELLE, she shared that playing Chelsea helped her become more comfortable in her own body and embrace confidence. "As Chelsea, I cannot be thinking about how I look," she said. "She does not give a shite about how she looks. She is not an insecure person about her body."

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger's performance as Chelsea's partner in the series also garnered attention. Despite facing 'nepo baby' labels due to his famous lineage, Wood publicly defended him, calling him the hardest working and kindest man ever.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Miley Cyrus Brings the Armor with Alaia Fit for This Year's Carpet