Who are Ebraheem Al Samadi's Parents? Exploring the lives of who runs the Al Samadi

Ebraheem was born to his parents Husni and Khadeja in 1988. The 34-year-old’s parents met in the USA when Husni went to study there. Khadeja, then an 18-year-old, was already divorced, an orphan and also a mother of two. The two of them met and fell in love in the USA and moved back to Husni’s homeland Kuwait after getting married. They welcomed the Dubai Bling star and his siblings after their move.

Husni Al Samadi is one of the most influential businessmen of Dubai and also a successful hotelier. He is also the proprietor of their family owned business The Al Samadi Group which consists of many foreign brands including My Imenso, Chicory, Nablus, Wired Up, Rogue Coffee, and Big Smoke. Ebraheem is the CEO of the retail arm of the company.

Husni Al Samadi and Khadeja Dowd are not together, however, as the couple divorced some years ago. The two of them fled from Kuwait when the Gulf War was starting with Ebraheem and his siblings. Ebraheem, who has always been very close to his mother, chose to live with her in her one bedroom apartment in Florida when the two of them divorced. He was only 13-years-old back then, and his entrepreneurial spirit stemmed from taking care of his mother from a very young age. He started his first business project by selling his clothes on eBay.

Ebraheem’s relationship with his parents

Ebraheem, who moved to Florida with his mother at a very young age loves her a lot and shares a great bond with her. He had to start working before he became 18 to provide for both him and his mother. He moved back to Dubai in 2010 where he founded the Al Samadi Group, which currently has a total of eight brands under it.

Ebraheem has five siblings, of whom he is the youngest. His other siblings are Aisha Alkhudair, Mariam, Abdullah, Halima, and Zainab. Even though none of them have appeared in Dubai Bling yet, the audience is hoping to see them as the seasons progress.

One of the most influential people in Dubai, Ebraheem grew up under a lot of turbulence. That was the drive behind his business spirit which he now proudly flaunts. Ebraheem is also married to wife Hamdah, and the two tied the knot in March 2023. She, too, has never appeared on the show. Thanks to his immensely successful business career, Al Samadi is the richest cast member of Dubai Bling.

