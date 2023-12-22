Who are Ebraheem Al Samadi's Parents? Exploring the lives of who runs the Al Samadi

Who are Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi’s parents? Learn everything about the owners of a Dubai-based company that consists of many foreign businesses

By Gargi Chatterjee
Published on Dec 21, 2023   |  09:32 PM IST  |  328
IMDb
Ebraheem Al Samadi (IMDb)

Who are Husni Al Samadi and Khadeja Dowd? 

Ebraheem was born to his parents Husni and Khadeja in 1988. The 34-year-old’s parents met in the USA when Husni went to study there. Khadeja, then an 18-year-old, was already divorced, an orphan and also a mother of two. The two of them met and fell in love in the USA and moved back to Husni’s homeland Kuwait after getting married. They welcomed the Dubai Bling star and his siblings after their move. 

Related Story

entertainment

Days of Our Live Spoilers : What family dynamics & unexpected reunions will be there in the next festive episo

Husni Al Samadi is one of the most influential businessmen of Dubai and also a successful hotelier. He is also the proprietor of their family owned business The Al Samadi Group which consists of many foreign brands including My Imenso, Chicory, Nablus, Wired Up, Rogue Coffee, and Big Smoke. Ebraheem is the CEO of the retail arm of the company. 

Husni Al Samadi and Khadeja Dowd are not together, however, as the couple divorced some years ago. The two of them fled from Kuwait when the Gulf War was starting with Ebraheem and his siblings. Ebraheem, who has always been very close to his mother, chose to live with her in her one bedroom apartment in Florida when the two of them divorced. He was only 13-years-old back then, and his entrepreneurial spirit stemmed from taking care of his mother from a very young age. He started his first business project by selling his clothes on eBay. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi's Wife? Exploring not-so-public life of Hamdah

Ebraheem’s relationship with his parents

Ebraheem, who moved to Florida with his mother at a very young age loves her a lot and shares a great bond with her. He had to start working before he became 18 to provide for both him and his mother. He moved back to Dubai in 2010 where he founded the Al Samadi Group, which currently has a total of eight brands under it. 

Ebraheem has five siblings, of whom he is the youngest. His other siblings are Aisha Alkhudair, Mariam, Abdullah, Halima, and Zainab. Even though none of them have appeared in Dubai Bling yet, the audience is hoping to see them as the seasons progress. 

One of the most influential people in Dubai, Ebraheem grew up under a lot of turbulence. That was the drive behind his business spirit which he now proudly flaunts. Ebraheem is also married to wife Hamdah, and the two tied the knot in March 2023. She, too, has never appeared on the show. Thanks to his immensely successful business career, Al Samadi is the richest cast member of Dubai Bling. 

ALSO READ: Who are the castmates of Dubai Bling Season 2? Exploring their net worths, roles, and more

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Ebraheem Al Samadi married?
Yes, He is married to wife Hamdah.
What is the age of Ebraheem Al Samadi?
Ebraheem Al Samadi is 34 years old.
How many siblings does Ebraheem Al Samadi have?
He has 5 siblings and he is the youngest.
About The Author
Gargi Chatterjee

Gargi has a Masters degree in English Literature from The University of Calcutta. She has been a content writer

...

Credits: ScreenRant, Yahoo!News, WomensHealthMag
Entertainment Hollywood
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal
Born: 19 Dec 1980 (age 43 years), Los Angeles, California, USA
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Latest Movies: Strange World
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles