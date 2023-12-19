Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi's Wife? Exploring not-so-public life of Hamdah

Dubai Bling became one of Netflix’s biggest things in no time. Following the lavish lifestyles of the ultra-rich in the artistic skyline of Dubai amidst the scenic deserts of the Middle East, the reality show revolves around a handful of successful people enjoying their accomplished lives. One of them, Ebraheem Al Samadi, is getting married this season in the series and fans can’t seem to have enough of it.

The 34-year-old Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur is the CEO and founder of luxury flower company Forever Roses. The company also has a restaurant offshoot called Forever Rose Café. With season 2 of Dubai Bling out on Netflix, viewers get a chance to witness him prepare for his big day. However, with all the festivities going around, fans can’t help but wonder who Ebraheem Al Samadi’s wife is.

Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi’s wife?

Although it was through Ebraheem himself that we know his wife’s name is Hamdah, an apparent fact about his wedding is the suspense behind the revelation of other details about his wife, including a picture. The pictures he shared on Instagram of their wedding and honeymoon had no photos of her either. However, there is a very good reason for the same.

Both Ebraheem and Hamdah come from Middle Eastern Islamic culture, where it is quite common to revere privacy, especially that of women. In an Instagram post addressing his fans, Al Samadi expressed his wife’s desire to remain out of the public eye. Furthermore, he expressed how he found it “very disrespectful” when people, in complete disregard of their wishes, were asking for full images of his wife. Urging his supporters to respect their private space and decisions, he subtly asked people to calm down.

When did Ebraheem Al Samadi and Hamdah get married?

According to Ebraheem’s Instagram, the pair tied the knot in March of 2023 in a very extravagant Arabic cultural wedding ceremony. His fellow Dubai Bling co-stars Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, Loujain Adada and DJ Bliss also attended the wedding. He expressed his commitment to “spare no expense” for the wedding, something the millionaire entrepreneur can afford, thanks to his successful business ventures.

The wedding is said to have cost somewhere in the ballpark of half a million US Dollars or more, according to Masala . The Arabic culture-based function left no luxuries untouched for the lavish ceremony. However, one point where there have been no revelations is the length of their relationship as Ebraheem is yet to open up about the same.

What has Ebraheem Al Samadi said about Hamdah?

Ebraheem, in the conversation with Masala, expressed his love and sentiments towards his better half, calling her his “perfect match,” and stating that they created “a beautiful partnership.” Later in the conversation, he revealed how his wife tends to get anxious, and hence, he and his team had to take over all the wedding preparations.

Intending to keep her “stress-free” and make her experience a memorable one, Ebraheem planned every detail, leaving no stone unturned, including her dress and accessories.

As the second season came up on Netflix, fans’ speculations about their wedding and its preparations came to an end.

