Who is Akeem Morris? All Out About Madonna's 29-Year-Old Rumored Boyfriend as She Celebrates His Birthday

Madonna recently took everyone by surprise. The highly acclaimed singer, celebrated for her exceptional talents, took to social media and shared a few pictures of herself celebrating the birthday of her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

The pop icon, known for delivering timeless tracks like Material Girl, La Isla Bonita, Hung Up, and more, posted on Instagram, showcasing her celebration of the birthday of the highly regarded footballer, Akeem Morris.

For those who may not know, Akeem Morris is a New York-based soccer player born in Spanish Town, Jamaica. He moved to New York for college, attending Stony Brook University. Having played soccer since his school days, he later joined the Oyster Bay United FC.

Along with the carousel of photos, Madonna posted a sweet caption: “Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus @akkmorris.” In her tribute post, the Back That Up to the Beat singer could be seen hugging Akeem Morris, as the sportsman, 29, had his arms wrapped around Madonna as well.

In a video, Madonna was seen singing Happy Birthday at the party, where YG Marley delivered a live performance.

It’s worth noting that as Madonna sang Happy Birthday to Morris, he was presented with a large circular birthday cake adorned with candles.

The carousel of photos also featured Madonna posing with the birthday party attendees, the footballer flashing a bright smile while holding a pizza, and YG Marley striking a pose alongside Madonna.

On his own Instagram account, Morris shared memories from the grand celebration, posting a video of him dancing with Madonna. He captioned it, "All I can say is thank you. Thank you, wifey."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 when Morris appeared in an Instagram post shared by Madonna, featuring her Fourth of July celebrations, according to People.

