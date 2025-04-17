Madonna Has Perfect Response to Claims of Copying Other Women; Fans Ask Why She Wasn't Supportive of Lady Gaga

Madonna surely owns many hearts with her extraordinary talent and undeniable beauty. The artist recently made a powerful statement. Taking to social media, the queen of the music world expressed herself after several claims weighed on her mind.

In her latest social media post, the Back That Up to the Beat artist shared a photo of herself wearing black glasses and a white shirt paired with a black tie. She also wore a brown jacket over it.

On the photo, Madonna wrote, “Did you see so-and-so copied you?”

However, right below this line, the highly acclaimed singer—known for hits such as Papa Don’t Preach, Frozen on Fire, Holiday, and more—added another message that truly grabbed everyone’s attention.

She went on to write, “God forbid a woman takes inspiration.” In her Instagram post, the Power of a Good-Bye singer also added, “I see you, I love you. You’re doing great, sweeties.”

While all of this seems very empowering, many chimed in with questions—especially pointing to the time the Open Your Heart singer had previously responded to Lady Gaga .

“Where was this energy for Gaga?” a user asked on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person on social media also brought up the ongoing conversation about Lady Gaga, stating: “Oh yeah? When Lady Gaga first started to rise, she said Madonna was her inspiration and that ‘Express Yourself’ inspired ‘Born This Way.’ Then Madonna trashed her and said the song was a blatant ripoff.”

For those unversed, Madonna publicly accused Lady Gaga of copying her music during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015. This came after her 2012 comment where she famously referred to Gaga as “reductive.”

