Who Is Kjersti Flaa? All About Journalist As She Reveals Anne Hathaway Apologized To Her After Resurfaced Blake Lively Interview Went Viral

Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian journalist, has found herself in the spotlight after recounting a heartfelt apology she received from Anne Hathaway for a tense interview they had back in 2012. The apology came years after a viral TikTok resurfaced Flaa’s equally infamous interaction with Blake Lively, which nearly made her quit her job.

In 2012, Kjersti Flaa interviewed Anne Hathaway during the promotion of Les Misérables. Flaa attempted to inject some fun into the conversation by asking Hathaway to sing her answer—a playful nod to the musical—but the actress curtly declined and gave short, terse responses. Flaa later admitted that the interview didn’t go as planned and described it as “cringe.” A decade later, Hathaway reached out to Flaa, apologizing for her behavior, explaining she was going through a difficult time back then. Flaa was deeply moved by this gesture and shared the emotional experience on her TikTok, expressing gratitude for Hathaway’s kind note.

The apology followed another viral moment in 2023, where Flaa shared a 2016 interview with Blake Lively that left her feeling humiliated. The awkwardness of that interview, where Lively gave “horrific” responses, almost pushed Flaa to quit her career as a journalist. However, unlike Hathaway, Lively never apologized for her behavior.

Despite some rocky encounters with Hollywood’s elite, Kjersti Flaa has continued to thrive in her career, showcasing resilience in the face of difficult moments. Her openness about her experiences, coupled with Hathaway’s apology, serves as a reminder of the power of accountability and personal growth. Flaa’s story resonates with many, as she continues to interview top celebrities and shares her journey with fans across the world.

