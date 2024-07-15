Who Is Mia Soleil Sanchez? All About 13-Year-Old Singer Who Won Over America's Got Talent Judges

The newest star of America’s Got Talent Season 19 is a 13-year-old who wowed the judges and audience alike. Mia Soleil Sanchez performed a soulful rendition of Billie Eilish’s hit song, Happier Than Ever, in the latest episode of the reality singing competition.

In addition to the roar of applause from the crowd, Sanchez also received four yeses, securing her place in the next round of the competition. Before fans see more of her, here’s what we know about the young singer:

Who is Mia Soleil Sanchez?

Mia Soleil Sanchez is a 13-year-old singer from Franklin, New Jersey. While not much is known about her personal background, the young talent has a history of winning singing contests and competitions around the country.

Mia won 3rd place overall in the Sussex County Idol’s Elementary Division in 2018. Two years later, she won the Jazz Elementary competition at the Mid-Atlantic Teacher’s Guild Festival, according to a Fandom report.

This was only the beginning of her success in small competitions. She won the elementary divisions of the Northeast Music Teacher Association Competition in 2021 and the Sussex County Talent Show in 2022. She also participated in a vocal masterclass on carpool karaoke by vocal coach Cheryl Porter.

Mia’s Instagram page boasts 13.2k followers, a number that is sure to grow following her impressive AGT performance. She is managed by the Calli Company.

A report by Parade revealed that she lives with 10 people in her home, along with her parents.

Mia Soleil Sanchez wins hearts with AGT performance

Mia Soleil Sanchez stepped on the America’s Got Talent Season 19 stage in the July 9 episode, looking adorable in her coordinated attire and fancy glasses. Moments later, the audience and judge Howie Mandel were on their feet cheering for the young talent as she performed Billie Eilish’s 2020 track, Happier Than Ever.

All four judges voted in her favor, each offering personal insights about Sanchez. Judge Mandel said that Americans and the world would know her name the next day, while Heidi Klum complimented her cute look and called her a “very gutsy young lady.”

Sofia Vergara could have used her last golden buzzer but instead chose to laud Mia, marking her as a star. However, the most insightful comment came from the critical yet revered Simon Cowell. He commended her music taste and how she “grew with the song,” which he noted is “not easy,” especially when covering a Billie Eilish song with all that breathwork. “You know where you’re going, so I really, really liked this audition,” Cowell added.

Mia left the stage smiling and waving to the audience before hugging her emotional parents backstage. She was also seen FaceTiming with her family back home, sharing that she had championed the selection round. Later, Mia affirmed to host Terry Crews that getting four yeses from the judges was a dream come true for her.

The next episode of America's Got Talent will air on July 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

