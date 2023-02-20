35 Best rain songs to soak your sentimental soul right away

Metaphors of weather have forever been used by the greatest of writers throughout different forms of art right from books, and poetry to songs and dialogues. Interestingly, one of the most significant subjects of songs and their lyrics has been rain. In fact, there are rain songs in every kind of musical genre that have a jaw-dropping metaphorical depth to them that manage to stir up nostalgic sentiments. The world of music has a surfeit of spectacular rain songs that are a beautiful blend of words and melodies. In fact, the greatest singers and songwriters have used rain as a masterful metaphor and given us the best songs ever created. Trust us when we tell you, songs about rain are a whole elaborate genre that include everything from terrifyingly teary-eyed tracks to beautifully romantic renditions. There are metaphors about storms, rainy days, and no rain at all implying hard times, heartbreak, and even suicide. If you are thinking, songs about rain are all gloomy, peppy numbers like It’s Raining Men will certainly change your mind.

To quench your thirst for rain-related songs, this time, we have curated a perfect little assortment of the best rain songs that entails memorable songs from every decade and every genre. In fact, from pop hits by Rihanna and Taylor Swift to classics by Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, the list has everything. It is absolute perfection. So what are you waiting for? Grab your umbrella and get ready to lose yourself in the best of rain songs. From Rihanna to Led Zeppelin - 35 best songs about rain 1. Rihanna – Umbrella

Song Writer: Christopher Stewart, Terius Nash, Kuk Harrell, Shawn Carter Producer: Tricky Stewart Release date: March 29, 2007 This 2007 banger titled Umbrella is literally about the rain and umbrella but it’s actually about friendship and it offers support when bad times come. The song literally says ‘when it’s raining more than ever, you can stand under my umbrella’ which is simply beautiful. 2. Adele – Set Fire to the Rain

Song Writer: Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith Producer: Fraser T. Smith Release date: 4 July 2011 This beautiful Adele song not only boasts the mighty voice of the singer but has lyrics to die for. Listen to this angry ballad to fall in love with Adele all over again. The song is from her album titled Album 21 that’s full of strong emotions and relationship struggles. The track was US’s number one for 3 consecutive years. 3. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Song Writer: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Matthew Burns, Martin Bresso, Alexander Ridha Producer: BloodPop, Burns Release date: May 22, 2020 Another hit song that’s about rain is Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s powerful duo titled Rain On Me. One of the best rain songs ever that’s actually about the grim reality of pain and disappointment in life. The writers of the song have beautifully used rain as a metaphor and honestly, the song is the perfect example of why rain songs are exceptional. 4. The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men

Song Writer: Paul Jabara, Paul Shaffer Producer: Paul Jabara, Bob Esty Release date: September 10, 1982 You might think, rain songs are all sad or love-related, but this iconic rain song is far from boring or sad. This track is hot and makes the perfect workout track that simply boosts your confidence. It’s one of the finest creations by The Weather Girls. 5. Madonna – Rain

Song Writer: Madonna, Shep Pettibone Producer: Madonna, Shep Pettibone Release date: July 19, 1993 You will fall in love with the track as soon as you listen to it. The nineties track is one of the most well-known tracks of all time, In fact, this song of Madonna’s reached number 14 on the Billboard charts in 1993. One of the best-loved songs about rain, the words of the song reflect how love can take away past trauma and pain. Go on and listen to the absolute perfection this song is. 6. Pitbull – Rain Over Me ft. Marc Anthony

Song Writer: Armando C. Perez, RedOne, Marc Anthony, Bilal, Hajji, AJ Janussi, Rachid "Rush" Aziz Producer: RedOneRush, Jimmy Joker Release date: June 8, 2011 This Pitbull and Marc Anthony track is like no other rain song ever made. It’s spicy, it’s hot, it’s addictive it has been a hit dance song ever since 2011. Go on and listen to this chart-topping hit. Trust us, it’s one of the best rain dance songs. 7. Travis – Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

Song Writer: Fran Healy Producer: Mike Hedges Release date: 2 August 1999 This song about rain is simply penned with love. The tack has been a big hit of its time and will surely warm your heart. So what are you waiting for? Listen to this hit written by Travis frontman Fran Healy. Go ahead, and add this song to your rainy day playlist. 8. Prince – Purple Rain

Song Writer: Prince Producer: Prince and the Revolution Release date: September 26, 1984 The song is literally made to help you fall in love with rain and Prince. Written and sung by Prince, the incredible track is a perfect blend of awe-inspiring lyrics and music. In fact, all the Purple Rain album songs are worth a listen.

9. Bob Dylan – A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

Song Writer: Bob Dylan Producer: John Hammond Release date: May 27, 1963 This Bob Dylan song is a lyrical masterpiece. Released in 1962, the song will still manage to hit the spot. You are going to love this song on a rainy day. 10. The Beatles – Rain

Song Writer: Lennon–McCartney Producer: George Martin Release date: 30 May 1966 This Beatles song is another classic rain song that has the power to keep you hooked. The lyrics of the song go as “it’s about people moaning about the weather all the time.” It’s truly one of the best songs with rain in the lyrics. The song is simply meant to win your heart.

11. Guns N’ Roses – November Rain

Song Writer: Axl Rose Producer: Mike Clink, Guns N' Roses, Steven Wilson (Mix 2022) Release date: February 1992 Another epic song about the rain that’s meant to be on your rainy-day playlist is November Rain. The song has an extraordinary music video and is in fact based on a horror story by Del James. You’d be surprised to know the rain track is more than 8 minutes long. Watch the video for a cringe-worthy but cinematic masterpiece. Moreover, the song is famous for having one of the most expensive promos ever. Not just that, it’s one of the most iconic songs with rain in the title. 12. Led Zeppelin – The Rain Song

Song Writer: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant Producer: Jimmy Page Release date: 28 March 1973 This beautifully created musical piece is one of the best examples of why you must love songs about the rain. We highly recommend you add it to your playlist for a rainy day. 13. Gene Kelly – Singing in the Rain

Song Writer: Adolph Green, Betty Comden Producer: Arthur Freed Release date: March 27, 1952 (Radio City Music Hall) April 11, 1952 (United States) This classic song about rain, will not disappoint you. Go on make your rain playlist a little better with this Gene Kelly track. It’s beyond perfection. 14. Ed Sheeran - Stop The Rain

Song Writer: Adolph Green, Betty Comden Producer: Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Fred, Elvira Anderfjärd, Foy Vance, Joe Rubel, Romans, Steve Mac, Andrew Watt, Louis Bell Release date: 29 October 2021 A list of songs without an Ed Sheeran song would simply be incomplete. The track goes, “Don’t let the ones who hurt you see you cry, Tomorrow is another day, You cannot stop the rain, no way, Holding an umbrella when the grey clouds come over again”. It surely will make you fall in love with Ed’s voice all over again. 15. Buddy Holly – Raining in My Heart

Song Writer: Felice Bryant, Boudleaux Bryant Release date: 1959 The classic song titled Raining in My Heart goes “The sun is out, the sky is blue, there’s not a cloud to spoil the view, but it’s raining, raining in my heart.” which makes it a perfect track for a gloomy rainy day. 16. Taylor Swift - Midnight Rain

Song Writer: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff Producer: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff Release date: October 21, 2022 Listen to this song once, and you will find yourself humming it all the time. The song goes, “ He was sunshine, I was midnight rain, He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain, He wanted a bride, I was making my own name, Chasing that fame” and give you a chance to step into the shoes of a girl who wants to make her name. This is one of the best Taylor Swift songs with rain in the title. In fact, it’s a gem for a gloomy rainy playlist. 17. Ray Charles – Come Rain Or Come Shine

Song Writer: Johnny Mercer Release date: 1946 Come Rain Or Come Shine is a loving track by Ray Charles that proves classics are classics for a reason. 18. BJ Thomas – Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

Song Writer: Burt Bacharach, Hal David Producer: Burt Bacharach, Hal David Release date: October 1969 Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head is an Oscar-winning track that’s never going to be old. The evergreen song has been a chart-topping hit, you’d have to listen to the song to know why. 19. Lauv – Paris in the Rain

Producer: Lauv, BloodPop, DallasK, Elof Loelv, FRN Release date: November 16, 2017 Words can do no justice to this exceptional rain song by Lauv. The song is from the same album as the iconic hit I Like Me Better and definitely makes you swoon to the excellent beat. For anyone looking for iconic songs to soothe them in rain, then this is the one. 20. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

Song Writer: John Fogerty Producer: John Fogerty Release date: January 1971 This 1971 song about rain has been highly controversial until the makers revealed the song is not about the Vietnam war but about unhappiness. For anyone who likes sad songs about the rain, this is the one. 21. Blind Melon – No Rain

Song Writer: Blind Melon Producer: Rick Parashar, Blind Melon Release date: 1993 The song is called No rain, but it’s the perfect song to listen to when it’s pouring. The song is a beautiful blend of words and music that just fits. It’s a wonder for a rainy day. 22. The Pogues – Rainy Night in Soho

Song Writer: Shane MacGowan Release date: 1986 This 1986 track written by Shane McGowan suggests how rain brings back the memories of your lover. We like to call this song a musical masterpiece. 23. Led Zeppelin – Fool In The Rain

Song Writer: John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant Producer: Jimmy Page Release date: 7 December 1979 (US) The song is a musical marvel for anyone going through a breakup or heartbreak. Listen to the song to relish the most beautifully sad rain-related song. Listen to it and we promise, you’ll be obsessed. 24. Bruno Mars - It Will Rain

Song Writer: Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine Producer: The Smeezingtons Release date: September 27, 2011 This Bruno Mars track is arguably one of the best songs about rain. The song in fact has a video that’ll simply warm your heart and honestly there’s something about Bruno’s voice that makes it a must-listen. 25. Missy Elliot – Rain

Song Writer: Don Bryant, Melissa Elliott, Bernard "Bernie" Miller, Timothy Mosley, Ann Peebles Producer: Timbaland Release date: May 20, 1997 (radio airplay) July 2, 1997 (CD single) For anyone who likes the ever-so-soothing sound of raindrops hitting your window panes, this Missy Elliot track is made for you. The track goes like, “Me I’m super fly, super duper fly, I can’t stand the rain against my window”. It’s an unmissable rain-related track. 26. Maroon 5 - Sunday Morning

Song Writer: Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine Producer: Matt Wallace Release date: November 8, 2004 The song goes “Sunday morning, rain is falling, Steal some covers, share some skin (Like that), Clouds are shrouding us in moments unforgettable, You twist to fit the mold that I am in.” Trust us, the song will make you fantasize about a rainy Sunday morning of your dreams. 27. The Rolling Stones - Rain Fall Down

Song Writer: Jagger/Richards Producer: Don Was Release date: 5 December 2005 There is something about rain-related songs that make them hard not to love. This is one of those songs. The track is called Rain Fall Down and is a seriously optimistic classic track about the rain. 28. Basement Jaxx – Raindrops

Producer: Basement Jaxx Release date: 22 June 2009 This 2009 song is the perfect pick for a lonely rainy afternoon. We promise you are going to love it. 29. Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand The Rain

Song Writer: Ann Peebles, Don Bryant & Bernard "Bernie" Miller Producer: Willie Mitchell Release date: July 1973 I Can’t Stand The Rain is a 1973 song written by Ann Peebles, Don Bryant & Bernard "Bernie" Miller and is a soulful song about the rain. The song is one of those musical creations that give you all the feels. 30. ZAYN - Rainberry

Producer: Henrique Andrade, Zayn Malik, Robert Cavallo, Brian Lee, Angel Lopez, Yaz Hadad, MakeYouKnowLove, Malay, Khaled Rohaim, Saltwives, Sawyr, Timbaland, Federico Vindver Release date: 2018 Rainberry is the first promotional single of Icarus Falls which is Zayn Malik’s second solo studio album and is a song that you shouldn't miss out on. 31. The Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again

Song Writer: Annie Lennox, David A. Stewart Producer: David A. Stewart Release date: 12 January 1984 This Eurythmics classic gets you in just the right kind of vibe on a rainy day. The melancholy lyrics of the song take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. Listen to the song for a blend of positive, in-depth, and sensual lyrics that touch your heart. 32. The Doors- Riders on the Storm

34. Etta James- Out Of The Rain

Song Writer: J. Cartagena, S. Storch, D. Carter Producer: Scott Storch Release date: October 31, 2006 Listen to this woeful yet reassuring song to fill your heart with emotions. The song is called Out Of The Rain and is in the voice of Etta James which only makes it better. 35. The Carpenters – Rainy Days and Mondays

Song Writer: Paul Williams, Roger Nichols Producer: Jack Daugherty Release date: April 23, 1971 The song says “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down” which is a clear sign Paul Williams and Roger Nichols just get how we feel on a Monday. The classic song is one of the best rain songs ever. When you listen to songs that fit your mood or simply fit the weather, they work to affect your mind and soul as nothing can. In fact, the right songs at the right time have the power to take you on an emotional roller coaster ride that take you far from reality. Just like that, songs about rain are a whole other genre of song. We highly recommend having a handy playlist for a rainy day, that makes your soul go sappy. That is precisely why we picked out the best rain songs ever. In fact, we suggest you must bookmark this page the next time you are on the lookout for the top songs about rain.

