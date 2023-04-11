Who is the monster in Wednesday?

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is a spinoff of the Addams Family. This show has won over the old fans as well as secured tons of new fans. The show revolves around the eldest sibling of the Addams Family named Wednesday. Wednesday is a 16-year-old with psychic powers who starts attending the Nevermore Academy in Jericho, Vermont. Nevermore is the same academy Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez, attended.

An unknown force starts killing the students of Nevermore. Despite supernatural hurdles in her way, Wednesday decides that she will uncover the identity of the murderer. When Wednesday starts investigating, she finds out that the being on a killing spree is a monster called Hyde. A Hyde is a person who can turn into a monster through hypnosis or drugs. The Hyde, once trained, can turn into a monster of its own will. This makes the list of suspects endless since the monster can be anybody around Wednesday. The show follows Wednesday as she slowly uncovers this web of mysteries and finally discovers the true identity of the monster and its master.

What is the monster in Wednesday?

What exactly is the monster in Wednesday? The monster makes its first appearance in the first episode when Wednesday almost gets killed by her telekinetic classmate Rowan Laslow and the monster steps in to save her. Later Wednesday tries to convince Sheriff Donovan Galpin that the murderer is in Jericho, Vermont itself. The police get a hold of an image taken by a camera where the monster is visible. Wednesday breaks into the coroner’s office with the Thing, who is actually a hand and also a relative of Wednesday that her parents sent to look out for her. Wednesday and the Thing manage to get a copy of all the information available on the monster’s victims; on looking into it, they find that the monster has been surgically removing body parts from its victims.

Wednesday initially suspects Xavier Thorpe, who is a fellow classmate and has the ability to bring his art to life. Wednesday sneaks into Xavier's art studio and finds sketches of the monster, which leads her to the monster's lair. She brings along one of the creature’s claws and hands it over to Sheriff Galpin. Eugene Otinger also states that he saw a cloaked figure lurking around in the monster’s lair; Wednesday senses that Eugene might be in danger and finds him injured in the forest.

Wednesday makes her way to Laurel Gate’s mansion, a relative of Garrett Gates. Garret Gates is a former student of Nevermore that Wednesday’s mother, Morticia, killed 30 years ago. At the mansion, Wednesday finds body parts of the Monster’s victims but escapes before she can look into it because she is attacked by the monster. On returning to the cellar, she finds nothing there; Wednesday ends up meeting her uncle Fester who discloses to her that the monster she has been following around is called a Hyde. Wednesday finds her way into the Academy’s library and finds a book that describes a Hyde as being an “artist by nature, but equally vindictive in temperament,” and as she reads further, she finds that a Hyde also has a master.

“Born of mutation, the Hyde lays dormant until unleashed by a traumatic event or unlocked through chemical inducement or hypnosis,” the book reads. “This causes the Hyde to develop an immediate bond with its liberator, who the creature now sees as its master. It becomes the willing instrument of whatever nefarious agenda this new master might propose.”

Who is the Monster in Wednesday?

In episode 7 "If You Don't Woe Me by Now" we get to know the real identity of Hyde. One of Wednesday’s love interests, Tyler Galpin, turns out to be the monster in Wednesday. At the beginning of the episode, the Jericho police arrest Xavier because they are sure he is the monster. Later when Ttler and Wednesday are out on a date, they kiss, and Wednesday has a vision of the Hyde and Tyler and quickly figures out that he is the monster. Tyler is also Sheriff Galpin’s son.

Later Wednesday, with the help of her classmates, they are able to lure Tyler into the forest, where they successfully capture him. In order to get a confession out of him, they resort to torturing him. Wednesday’s classmates disagree with her methods and end up snitching on her by telling Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, and Wednesday gets arrested for this. But Tyler confesses to being the monster at the police station.

The monster’s master in Wednesday

Marilyn Thornhill ends up being the monster’s master. Wednesday initially suspects Dr. Valerie Kinbott to be the monster who is her therapist. When she sees Dr. Valerie Kinbott meeting up with Xavier in the woods. When the monster kills Dr. Valerie Kinbott, on further investigation, Wednesday learns that a botany teacher at Nevermore, Marilyn Thornhill is the Hyde’s master. She figures it out when Eugene tells her that the figure he saw at the monster’s cave wore red boots, which are similar to the ones Marilyn Thornhill wears.

Principal Weems and Wednesday team up to get a confession out of her, where the Principal uses her shapeshifting powers. This is when Marilyn Thornhill reveals that her true identity is Laurel Gates, Garrett Gate’s relative, who is thought to be dead. Marilyn Thornhill kills Principal Weems and uses Wednesday's blood to bring Joseph Crackstone, Jericho’s forefather, back to life. Joseph’s plan is to kill all the outcasts. Wednesday’s friend and roommate, Enid Sinclair, turns into a werewolf and defeats Tyler. Wednesday is saved by her deceased ancestor Goody, whom she frequently sees in her visions; she manages to stop Crackstone from destroying Nevermore. Wednesday and Eugene then successfully defeat Laurel Gates. Wednesday season 1 ends with Xavier’s being let out of prison and Nevermore Academy shutting down for the semester.

Actor that plays the role of Tyler Galpin in Wednesday

The role of Tyler is played by the actor Hunter Doohan. Tyler is a barista in Jericho and is the son of the town sheriff Donovan Galpin. Throughout the season, Tyler gradually gets closer to Wednesday and ends up being a love interest of her’s on the show. Hunter Doohan is an American actor best known for his work in Soundwave and Truth Be Told.

He is also an aspiring director and screenwriter. “I’m hoping to write and direct a feature-length film at some point in my life,” he said in an interview. He added, “I don’t like to plan out too much because I feel like all of the best opportunities that I would have never anticipated have come my way. I would never have seen Your Honor or Wednesday coming my way. They’ve been life-changing experiences. I’m going to stay open and keep on reading great scripts and will hopefully get to work on more great projects.”

Hunter is married to Fielder Jewett; the couple got married in 2022. Fielder is in law school but previously used to work in the entertainment business. Hunter took to Instagram to share pictures from their happy day and captioned the post, “Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard … It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special!”

Where to watch Wednesday

The hit series Wednesday, which is an Addams family spinoff, can be watched on Netflix. All the episodes of season one are available on Netflix.

Tyler makes a comeback in Wednesday Season 2

In the last episode, we see Tyler being taken away from Jericho, and he is evidently chained. We watched him turn into Hyde once again as he tried to escape from being captured. In an interview, the makers of the show, Alfred Gough and Miles Millars, spoke about the possibility of Tyler returning in Season 2 of Wednesday, "Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there," Gough says. "That’s what we wanted to convey."

