Who Was Grace Bentkowski? 22-Year-Old TV Producer Passes Away After Getting Hit By Train In Chicago

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Grace Bentkowski, who worked for NewsNation, was killed in a train accident last month. The young journalist was hit by a train in Chicago. Bentkowski was a creator and producer for the stated network who got hit by a train at the Hegewisch South Shore station on July 25, as per FOX59, Deadline, and WGN-TV.

Talking about her, Jonathan Killian, who happens to be the Vice President as well as the Creative Marketing and Brand Standards of the network, called Grace a rising star in a statement that was obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement further stated that Grace's passion for journalism and learning new things was notable. The deceased journalist has always inspired her colleagues with her presence and was a person who charmed everyone present in the room, as per Killian.

As seen on her LinkedIn page, she started working at NewsNation in the month of May, while graduating from Ball State University in Indiana.

As per her family, Grace had texted them before her death. Her family stated to WGN-TV that Grace had told them that she was going shopping as she had gotten off from work early.

The journalist, who used to work at NewsNation, based in downtown Chicago, then reportedly began her travels towards her home in Dyer, Indiana. However, when she exited the train at the Hegewisch station, she met with a horrible accident.

The passengers have to walk across the train tracks to reach the parking lot, and as per the outlet, Grace was one of them this time. Her family had stated that the late journalist was trying to follow other commuters who were in front of her, crossing the tracks. However, she couldn't see properly as her view was obstructed by a pillar.

Her father, Phil Bentkowski, stated to the outlet that he had noticed a delay on the South Shore website while also tracking his daughter on the Life360 app. At first, he thought it might not be his daughter; however, he developed a bad feeling soon, thinking she was the one to get hit by a train.

Soon he drove all the way to the University of Chicago and had a word with “District 3 CPD, or transit police,” who then asked the father if he was related to Grace.

Grace was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center alive, but while she was undergoing surgery, she was soon pronounced dead.

As per Deadline, Grace Bentkowski suffered internal injuries following the accident.

