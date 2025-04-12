Why Did Gabriel Macht Reprise His Role in Suits LA? Find Out as Harvey Specter Actor Recalls Chat With Its Creator

Gabriel Macht bid farewell to his character of Harvey Specter long back when he was a legend in Suits. But as the saying goes, legends never die. And so came the actor flying into a new universe, Suits LA. But the one question everyone still wonders about is why he reprised his role for the latest series.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gabriel Macht had an answer to it, calming many weary minds.

In a conversation with the outlet, Gabriel Macht first stated that he met a lot of fans who had watched the show “four times, seven times, 10 times, 15 times all the way through. You multiply that by 134 episodes,” adding that the resurgence happened in several ways. While he was awestruck by the fandom, which he addressed as “complete insanity,” the actor from The Recruit went on to state that the series became an instant hit when it first premiered.

Suits was indeed a solid hit not only in the USA but also in many parts of the globe. “So to have another round was amazing,” Gabriel Macht stated.

Adding that the title had created many opportunities for him, the actor went on to recall the time he had a word with the creator of the series, Aaron Korsh.

It was Aaron who had come to Gabriel Macht telling him about a sequence where some original cast members could pop up in the new universe led by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black.

“Well, tell me a little bit more about it, because I feel like we wrapped up these storylines and these characters really gracefully, and I think we did a good job of giving the fans what they wanted,” is what Gabriel Macht told Korsh.

Talking about the friendship between Ted Black and Harvey Specter made Macht interested in the role.

Catch Ted Black in action in Suits LA on NBC and on Peacock.

