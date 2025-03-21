Suits LA: Another Character Confirms Cameo After Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter And Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt; Know More

Suits has been one of the popular legal drama series amongst the audience. Following the response from the audience to the nine seasons of the show, the creator Aaron Korsh came in with a spinoff series, Suits LA.

The latter has been in the news since the premiere of the first episode, as the viewers have been anticipating a glimpse of their favorite characters making an appearance.

In the fourth episode of the series, Gabriel Macht reprised his iconic role of Harvey Specter. He came in as a close friend of Ted Balck, the lead character of the new show.

Prior to the actor’s appearance, Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt in the original series, also gave a confirmation of his one-episode appearance in the spinoff.

As per the latest reports, David Costabile, who played the role of Daniel Hardman through the seasons of Suits, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming episodes of the spinoff show. The details of how his character will fit into the storyline have not been revealed yet.

Following his role in Suits, Costabile rose to fame and went on to bag prominent roles in projects such as Breaking Bad, Billions, and The Wire. Other notable titles include Flight of the Conchords, American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, and Obliterated. His filmography includes Lincoln, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Runner Runner, and Solitary Man.

Suits LA premiered on the NBC network in February, and four episodes of season 1 have already been dropped on the streaming platform. The spinoff show focuses on Ted Black, a federal prosecutor, who embraces a lead role to get his firm out of the crisis.

New episodes of the show are available to watch on Peacock.