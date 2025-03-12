Why Did Mel Gibson Lose His Gun Rights? Everything To Know After Official Claims She Was Fired for Refusing to Reinstate Them

Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer claims she was fired after refusing to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights. She alleges that the request came from officials in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office and believes her refusal led to her dismissal.

In a New York Times report published on March 10, 2025, Elizabeth G. Oyer stated that she was recently dismissed from her role at the Department of Justice, though no official reason was given for her firing. However, she suggested that her decision to deny a request to reinstate Mel Gibson’s gun rights may have played a role.

Oyer claimed she was approached with a request to include Gibson’s name on a list of individuals eligible to have their gun rights restored. This request allegedly came from Blanche’s office, but neither the actor nor the DOJ has commented on the claims.

Mel Gibson’s right to carry a firearm was revoked in 2011 following a domestic violence misdemeanor conviction. The conviction stemmed from an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva. While Gibson pleaded no contest to the charge—meaning he neither admitted nor disputed it—the case still resulted in a conviction. Under federal law, individuals convicted of domestic violence offenses are prohibited from owning or carrying firearms.

Oyer recounted that she was initially part of a DOJ team working to restore gun rights to certain individuals with convictions. The original list comprised 95 names but was eventually reduced to nine. She followed instructions to submit a memo recommending restoration for those nine individuals. However, before submitting the final list, she claimed to have received a request from Blanche’s office to add Mel Gibson.

Advertisement

According to Oyer, the request included a letter from Gibson’s legal team, dated January 2025, which argued for the actor’s reinstatement. His attorneys reportedly cited his successful career and his appointment as a "special ambassador" to Hollywood by President Donald Trump.

Oyer refused the request, citing Gibson’s domestic violence conviction. She also stated that she formally notified her DOJ superiors that she could not recommend the actor. Following this, she claimed she received a call from a male superior asking if she was “flexible” on the matter. When she stood firm in her decision, she was allegedly told that Gibson had a "personal relationship with President Trump," which should serve as justification for reinstating his rights.

The following day, Oyer was reportedly informed that she had been fired.

President Trump previously named Mel Gibson a "special ambassador" to Hollywood via Truth Social in January 2025, alongside fellow conservative actors Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight. Despite Oyer’s allegations, neither Mel Gibson nor the Department of Justice has publicly addressed the claims regarding his gun rights restoration or her dismissal.

Advertisement

The controversy raises questions about political influence in judicial matters and the broader implications of restoring firearm rights to individuals with domestic violence convictions.