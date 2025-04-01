Why Did Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Crossover Fall Through? Former Reveals

Venom is one of the widely loved characters from Marvel Comics and its association with another superior entity, Spider-Man has always gripped fans with high intrigue. Interestingly, the stars from the recent outing of the two characters, Tom Holland and Tom Hardy were supposed to share the screen.

The actor from Mad Max: Fury Road recently made an appearance on The Discourse Podcast from The Playlist and revealed a few exciting yet shocking details about the film that was supposed to hit the theater but still is just a dream of many including Hardy himself.

Talking to the host Mike DeAngelo, Tom Hardy opened up stating that the Tom Holland Spider-Man and Venom crossover was very much in the work before it all wet to dust. While he did not detail the specifics of the failure, the Dark Knight Rises actor hinted at studio politics.

“We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun,” Tom Hardy mentioned about the project.

Following this, the host was intrigued to know the reason behind the project falling apart, as he asked if it was studio politics that was behind the downfall of the outing. Answering, Tom Hardy mentioned the project did not happen “for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there.”

Expressing his excitement, the actor from Black Hawk Down then went on to add that he wanted to do it for the kids.

Maintaining that although adults are way attached to such outings, which can be seen through the success at the box office, Tom Hardy added that children look at these characters as important figures in their lives.

However, the sad part is that the kids won't understand why their “favorite characters aren’t in films together,” the Warrior actor added.

Tom Hardy first played Venom in 2018, following which he reprised his role for the 2021 outing Venom: Let There Be Carnage and 2025’s Venom: The Last Dance.

