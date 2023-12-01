Why is Kim Kardashian not a lawyer yet? Exploring key reasons for what's holding her back

Kim Kardashian, a household name synonymous with reality television and fashion, is carving an unexpected but remarkable path in the legal arena. Beyond the glitz and glamour, her journey toward becoming a qualified lawyer unfolds with a narrative of resilience and determination. From the challenges of passing the baby bar exam after repetitive attempts to candidly sharing her struggles on social media, Kim's commitment to legal studies is both surprising and inspiring. However, her journey is long due. Let’s dive into more details.

What’s keeping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer?

Kim Kardashian, though not yet officially a qualified lawyer, has made significant strides toward achieving that goal by successfully passing her baby bar exam in 2021. However, her journey to this accomplishment was marked by challenges, requiring four attempts to secure a passing score. The term "baby bar" colloquially refers to the First-Year Law Students' Examination, a mandatory test for individuals aspiring to become lawyers with the State Bar of California. This exam, offered biannually, is open to those who have completed at least one year of law study. Kim's initial setback came to light on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she disclosed scoring 474 in the exam, falling short of the required 560 for a passing grade. Undeterred, she attempted the exam again in November 2020 but achieved a lower score of 463.

Expressing frustration, Kim shared on the We Are Supported By… podcast during her third attempt in the summer of 2021, "I think I did well, so if I don't pass, I am going to be so [expletive annoyed] you have no idea." Unfortunately, success eluded her once more. Nevertheless, Kim demonstrated resilience by taking the exam again in October 2021, eventually learning in December that she had successfully passed, marking a significant milestone in her journey toward becoming a qualified lawyer.

Sharing her triumph on Instagram, Kim conveyed a message of inspiration, writing, "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" In a subsequent Instagram story posted in February 2023, Kim provided a glimpse into her ongoing commitment to her legal education. The socialite revealed that she had started studying additional subjects in preparation for the upcoming bar exam. These subjects included Constitutional Law and Community Property.

Again in April 2023, she gave further updates on her progress to the TIME 100 summit in NYC adding, “I'm probably going to take the bar [exam] in February 2025. I think it's like a 36 percent pass rate." During a May 16, 2023 interview with The Today Show, Kim confirmed her continued pursuit of a law degree, sharing that she's currently tackling constitutional law. She said, “I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. With that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through."

What challenges did Kim Kardashian face in her legal career?

Kim Kardashian's pursuit of a legal career in California is distinctive, given the state's unique requirements that don't mandate law school attendance. Washington, Vermont, and Virginia share this characteristic. Despite not following the traditional law school route, Kim faces additional challenges. In lieu of formal legal education, she must undergo a rigorous one-to-two-year legal apprenticeship, a substitute for the academic curriculum. Collaborating with attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, Kim delves into this hands-on learning experience. Moreover, her involvement extends beyond personal aspirations, actively engaging in #Cut50's advocacy work, shedding light on critical issues like the US mass-incarceration crisis. This commitment is showcased in the 2020 Oxygen documentary film, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

Kim's journey, evidenced by her struggles with the baby bar, exemplifies the complexities of her unconventional path. Undeterred, she addresses skepticism in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, confronting the stigma associated with her reality TV origins. Emphatically, she shared, “No one's ever really respected a reality star with a sex tape, and I've always had to break through this stigma, and I want to prove this to myself that I can do it. And, ultimately, [this is] a huge '[expletive] you' to everybody too who thought that I can't grow or move beyond where I was."

Although not officially a certified lawyer, Kim Kardashian has already made notable strides in her legal career. Her journey into law was ignited by a significant success – the release of Alice Marie Johnson from a life sentence stemming from a 1997 non-violent drug charge.

Up next, Kardashian is preparing for the bar exam in February 2025. If all goes as per plan and Kardashian manages to pass the exam, she'll move one step forward in becoming a lawyer just like her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

