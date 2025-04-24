Why Sydney Sweeney and Ex Jonathan Davino Are Still in Touch After Calling Off Their Engagement? Source Reveals

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their engagement earlier this year, but they haven’t completely cut ties. A source told Us Weekly that the two are still in contact and trying to adjust to their new dynamic. “They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined,” the insider shared.

Advertisement

“It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.” Although the couple was recently spotted together in Florida, the source made it clear: “The wedding is still off,” and their relationship remains strictly platonic.

The insider also stated that Sweeney and Davino have continued to be on good terms even after calling off their engagement. “Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” the source confirmed.

The two are figuring things out as they adjust to life apart. Sweeney is reportedly focused on her career and not looking to rekindle the romance. The source added that she is still maintaining that she is single and very focused on work.

Sweeney and Davino’s relationship began in 2018 when they were first linked. They got engaged in early 2022, according to Us Weekly. However, in 2023, their relationship faced challenges after rumors emerged about Sweeney and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Advertisement

Both actors denied the rumors, but a source stated that the situation had been a significant test for Sweeney’s relationship with Davino.

By the end of 2023, Sweeney was still focused on her work, saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she considered herself a workaholic and enjoyed staying busy. Although the couple managed to move past the rumors, they never finalized wedding plans and eventually ended their engagement in March 2024.

One of the main reasons Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have stayed connected is their shared property. In May 2023, they purchased a mansion in Bel Air, which they had originally intended to be their family home. The house is still under renovation and continues to tie them together.

A source stated that the home was meant to be a shared space for their future, and said that Sweeney remains deeply invested in the project. Although they have discussed the possibility of selling the property after renovations are finished, no final decision has been made. In the meantime, Sweeney is said to be splitting her time between Florida and her other home in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner’s Kids as She Tries to Bond With His Family: Source