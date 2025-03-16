Why Was Millie Bobby Brown Proposed to With a Fake Ring by Jake Bongiovi? Find Out

Mille Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi's love story makes perfect material for a dreamy romantic comedy script. Over the years, both have given us major couple goals mostly because they never shy away while being candid publicly.

But one thing is for sure, their proposal story will always be a memorable one. The actress once went back to the time when Jake popped the question. During her conversation with the Sunday Times in 2023, the Stranger Things star shared that her beau proposed to her with one of her mother's rings.

She expressed how much she loved that ring stating, "It's always stuck" to her, so her mother gave it to Jake. The actress added, "they were in cahoots about the whole proposal." Brown sweetly expressed loving the fact that she can always "keep a piece of" her mother with her.

But this isn't just the unique part of the entire proposal. She said yes to the question in a rather unconventional place, which was underwater.

Last year, when the Enola Holmes actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She shared that her now-husband asked her to marry him when they were scuba diving on vacation.

She stated that they went many meters down inside the water and he gave her a shell. Brown mentioned turning it over and it was a ring.

The performer further shared that after that, he put the ring on her hand and as she went to show him, the ring fell off her finger. Brown said that it plummeted, "so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," adding, "Jake threw himself, like so deep ... he does a cinematic grab, opens and he saved the ring."

She continued that her mother did not let Jake take her real ring underwater because she was aware that he would "drop it," so in this case, he ended up using a different ring. It was revealed that he gave her the real bling when they went to the shore. She recalled the incident, saying, "It was very magical."

The couple who got engaged in 2024, walked down the aisle in May 2024, per People magazine. The actress's wedding pictures truly broke the internet.