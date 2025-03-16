Truth About Prince Harry's Alleged Dr*g Use Expected to Be Revealed As Visa Files Set to Go Public

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use.

A U.S. judge has ruled that some of Prince Harry’s visa records must be released by March 18, 2025. The decision follows a legal battle over whether the Duke of Sussex was truthful on his immigration paperwork regarding past drug use.

The ruling, made by Judge Carl Nichols, comes after the right-wing Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to Harry’s visa files as per Daily Mail.

Judge Nichols approved the redactions proposed by DHS, stating they were appropriate. The files that will be made public could include immigration forms showing whether Harry denied past drug use. However, one document will remain private.

In his ruling, Nichols said, “The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents…those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025.”

The Heritage Foundation has argued that the documents should be made public to determine whether Prince Harry received preferential treatment when applying for his U.S. visa.

The group claims he may have answered no on the drug use question despite admitting in his memoir Spare and Netflix series that he had used cannabis, cocaine, and psychedelic substances.

In previous court filings, DHS maintained that Harry’s immigration records should remain private, arguing that, despite being a public figure, he still had a right to privacy regarding his visa status.

The agency also stated that releasing the files would not provide meaningful insight into immigration law enforcement. Initially, in September 2024, the judge ruled that Harry’s right to privacy outweighed the public interest.

However, he later reconsidered, deciding to disclose as much information as possible while keeping sensitive details protected. Nichols spoke about public transparency, saying that it was necessary and that he aimed to release the maximum amount of material possible.

