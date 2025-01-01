Will Bucky Barnes Become Captain America? Sebastian Stan Teases Future Role in MCU

Sebastian Stan has just fueled Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors, hinting at his possible future role where he picks up the esteemed shield of Captain America. Stan first played the role of James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger.

According to Comic Book Movie, at Tokyo Comic-Con, Stan goofily lifted Cap's shield and said, "Not Captain America...yet." This comment fueled fans' imaginations and suggested that the story may unfold where, after the current Captain America title-holder Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, Bucky Barnes could become Captain America.

In the comics, Bucky briefly took over the title after Steve Rogers' death, before Sam Wilson took up the shield in an alternate storyline. Although the Sam-Bucky spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier skipped over Bucky's stint as Captain America, Stan's teasing comment has left fans hopeful that he might suit up in one of the future MCU movies, such as Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking about his experiences as Bucky, Stan said that he enjoyed watching the character grow through him—the same way Bucky has grown over the years. He is excited about Bucky's growth and feels that all of this would be well appreciated by the fans.

ALSO READ: Is Chris Evans Returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe As Captain America? Here's What We Know

In a recent interview, as per the outlet, Stan said, "It's always been fun for me to come back to him after all these years because you're growing as a person, and then the character ends up growing."

Advertisement

He added, "I never would have thought we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves."

Sebastian Stan had his breakout year in 2024, with standout performances in The Apprentice and A Different Man. His blooming career might unlock more opportunities within the MCU. Stan will appear in the next MCU team-up film Thunderbolts* alongside Dune star Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russel, which will hit theaters on May 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More