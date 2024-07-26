6 Details You Might've Missed in Deadpool & Wolverine: Cameos, References & More

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers about Deadpool & Wolverine

The wait is finally over! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can take a breather as fans have their calendars marked for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on July 26. The film marks the official return of Wolverine after seven years and blends 21st-century Fox and MCU’s superhero banners.

As the movie unveils the answers to multiple fan theories and debates spurred on in the past months—from Lady Deadpool’s identity to the overwhelming list of cameos—there’s also a lot fans might have missed out on.

The Wolverine variants are true to the comics

Deadpool & Wolverine devised a brilliant scheme to portray the many Logan and Wolverine variants after Deadpool goes out in search of one who will help him. The many Logan variants that he seeks out are showcased with attributes true to the comics.

The foremost variant of Logan is portrayed as very short, thus referencing the comics’ iterations where the character is known to be around 5’3 in height.

This was the only characteristic that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine didn’t resemble in the comics.

Deadpool also comes across an Old Man Logan with a shotgun; a Wolverine donning a tan costume from the 1980s; another with rockstar hair from the 1990s; a gambler version of Wolverine, wearing a white tuxedo and eye patch, called Patch; and a crucified variant from the comic book Uncanny X-Men #251.

Most decline Deadpool’s request for help and fight him off instead. Therefore, he is forced to choose the sulky Logan, who is drowning in regret and drinks at bars.

Juggernaut’s power-dampening helmet serves the same purpose

Deadpool and Wolverine’s escapade to get hold of Juggernaut’s power-dampening helmet to diffuse Cassandra Nova’s psychic powers draws parallels with the comic book The Uncanny Avengers: Red Skull.

The superhero duo teams up with the Void comprising Elektra, Gambit, and Blade, to sneak into Cassandra’s den. The mission drifts towards failure after Cassandra knocks the lights out off Deadpool and torments Wolverine’s mind with her powers. Deadpool is finally able to place the Juggernaut helmet on the X-Men villain’s head after X-23 tosses it to him.

The plot reminds comic fans of the fight between Deadpool and Rogue, with the aim of placing the Juggernaut helmet on Rogue’s head so that she can defeat Red Skull after her mind is free.

Deadpool creator gets an ode

Deadpool & Wolverine recreates a reference to the original creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, as he has retired from drawing any more stories of the superhero.

Logan and Wade make their way to Deadpool’s universe to fight off multiple Deadpool variants. The battle oddly takes place in front of a store labeled Liefield’s Just Feet. What many might not know is the inside joke around Liefield’s inability to draw feet. The store name appears to be a jab and a tribute to his work, both.

The comics often seem to avoid feet, which spiraled the joke about Liefield’s aversion to drawing feet. Later, the creator took to X (formerly Twitter) and affirmed that he had approved of the joke and marked it as an honor instead.

The movie references Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team

Deadpool and Wolverine battle out a hoard of Deadpool variants, which provides ample opportunities for the narrative to make odd and hilarious references. Besides Dogpool, Lady Deadpool, Headpool, Nice Deadpool, and Henry Cavill’s Deadpool, there’s one that references the soccer team owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

One of the Deadpool variants is seen sporting a Wrexham United logo on his suit, which appears to be a subtle nod to the actor’s team that has since risen to success following his acquisition.

Jon Favreau cameo and The Avengers kit

The film presents a flashback of Wade Wilson’s request for inclusion in The Avengers when he reaches the Stark Industries office to meet up with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan. The duo chat it out at his office, brimming with awesome Avengers paraphernalia.

Deadpool tries his best to negotiate with Hogan but the latter declines his request, saying the hero needs a purpose to be in The Avengers and not for the title.

The widely shot scene teases the MK II's shiny headgear, a framed picture of Tony Stark and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and a prototype of Captain America’s shield. The scene successfully blurred the lines between the two superhero franchises.

Paying homage to the late Stan Lee

Deadpool & Wolverine continues a long tradition within the franchise. While the superhero duo fights off Deadpool variants on the street, the battle somehow ensues on a city bus loaded with a bunch of realistic ads.

One of the ads features a poster of the Stanley Steamer laundry service with Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee’s face plastered over it. This appears to be a subtle cameo by the late writer, who has made an appearance in almost every Marvel film.

Stan Lee passed away in 2018 but the filmmakers decided to continue the tradition and pay a brief tribute to the man regarded as one of the leading creative forces of the Marvel comic book franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now out in theatres.

