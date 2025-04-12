White Lotus Season 3: Jason Isaacs’s Harry Potter Co-Star and On-Screen Son Tom Felton Reveals His Thoughts on HBO Hit

The White Lotus introduced fans to Tim Ratliff, the suicidal dad trying to gauge which of his family members he needs to take down with him after they lose their wealth to his white-collar crimes. This might have been a jarring character to some, but to Harry Potter fans, it's just Lucious Malfoy being Lucius Malfoy.

Jason Isaacs portrays the deranged father figures in both franchises. In a recent interview, Isaacs' on-screen son from Harry Potter, Tom Felton, reveals his lasting relationship with the 61-year-old. During the opening of a new Harry Potter Shop in Chicago, the actor caught up with the People Magazine.

He revealed his strong bond with Isaacs, saying, "I still call him 'Dad.' So we're very close." Reportedly, the last time he met his 'reel' dad was when he was leaving for Thailand to shoot the Mike White show. "I was thrilled to watch him do his thing."

As far as the HBO series is concerned, Felton has nothing but praise for the show and this season. "It was great. I'm a big fan of the show, and the cinematography is so beautiful." The Harry Potter alum is especially impressed by the plot of the show. He added, "Wickedly complex character storylines. I've had a lot of fun watching it. And Mike White is fantastic."

On the other hand, while Isaacs has gotten much love for his unhinged character, there have been some who weren't impressed with his North Carolina accent. The Patriot actor hilariously responded to netizens on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, sarcastically saying, "I was wearing a prosthetic tongue to do the accent. Durham, North Carolina, is hard to get your lips around. My real tongue is small, green, shriveled, and shaped like a pretzel."

